C&C: Ward Offers Encouragement to Older Brother

Jan 25, 2016 at 01:47 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

RB Ward Congratulates Older Brother on Super Bowl Berth

Falcons' running back Terron Ward's older brother, T.J. Ward, safety for the Denver Broncos earned a trip to Super Bowl 50 with Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

T.J. played a vital role in Terron's approach and preparation in his first year in the NFL. He used his previous experiences to help guide his younger brother, helping shape him into a professional.

T.J. and the Denver Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Feb.7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium.

DiMarco Motivated to Play on Championship Sunday in 2016

Patrick DiMarco was not shy about expressing his feelings when watching the AFC/NFC Championship games. The fullback took to Instagram to show his excitement and expectations for the upcoming season.

In Case You Missed It

Take a closer look at the production of WR Julio Jones and RB Devonta Freeman in the 2015 season

RB Devonta Freeman was named a captain for the 2016 Pro Bowl

Happy birthday to LB Tyler Starr, legend Alfred Jenkins and radio voice Wes Durham

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons release depth chart for Week 12 of 2022 NFL regular season

Falcons sign offensive lineman to 53-man roster, plus other roster moves announced

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons make roster moves as starters' injuries become clear after evaluations

Advertising