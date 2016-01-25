C&C: Ward Offers Encouragement to Older Brother

RB Ward Congratulates Older Brother on Super Bowl Berth
Falcons' running back Terron Ward's older brother, T.J. Ward, safety for the Denver Broncos earned a trip to Super Bowl 50 with Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.
T.J. played a vital role in Terron's approach and preparation in his first year in the NFL. He used his previous experiences to help guide his younger brother, helping shape him into a professional.
T.J. and the Denver Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Feb.7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium.
DiMarco Motivated to Play on Championship Sunday in 2016
Patrick DiMarco was not shy about expressing his feelings when watching the AFC/NFC Championship games. The fullback took to Instagram to show his excitement and expectations for the upcoming season.
