C&C: Formidable Defense Essential to NFL Success

Denver's Win Proves Importance of Having a Formidable Defense in the NFL
The production of Denver's defense in Super Bowl 50 played a big role in the Broncos winning Sunday's game.
Wade Phillip's defense, led by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, held Newton to just 18 of 41 passing and sacked him six times in their 24-10 win.
Denver's formidable defense is one that has been built over time and with a significant amount of effort dedicated to it.
The game plan was built to showcase the strengths of their marquee players, the Broncos proved to all watching why the importance of a relentless, talented defense is impartive in the NFL.
Coach Dan Quinn is building a championship-caliber defense in Atlanta, and first-round draft pick Vic Beasley Jr. understands the importance of having one as well.
In 2015, the Falcons ranked 16th in total defense, 18th against the pass and 14th in rush defense.
To put those impressive statistics in perspective, in 2014, the Falcons ranked 32nd in total defense, 32nd against the pass and 21st in rush defense.
Happy Birthday WR Julio Jones
Atlanta's Pro Bowl WR turns 27 today, and with that we take a look back at pictures of his best hugs through the years.
