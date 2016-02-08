C&C: Formidable Defense Essential to NFL Success

Feb 08, 2016 at 03:57 AM

Denver's Win Proves Importance of Having a Formidable Defense in the NFL

The production of Denver's defense in Super Bowl 50 played a big role in the Broncos winning Sunday's game.

Wade Phillip's defense, led by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, held Newton to just 18 of 41 passing and sacked him six times in their 24-10 win.

Denver's formidable defense is one that has been built over time and with a significant amount of effort dedicated to it.

The game plan was built to showcase the strengths of their marquee players, the Broncos proved to all watching why the importance of a relentless, talented defense is impartive in the NFL.

Coach Dan Quinn is building a championship-caliber defense in Atlanta, and first-round draft pick Vic Beasley Jr. understands the importance of having one as well.

In 2015, the Falcons ranked 16th in total defense, 18th against the pass and 14th in rush defense.

To put those impressive statistics in perspective, in 2014, the Falcons ranked 32nd in total defense, 32nd against the pass and 21st in rush defense.

Happy Birthday WR Julio Jones

Atlanta's Pro Bowl WR turns 27 today, and with that we take a look back at pictures of his best hugs through the years.

In Case You Missed It

Von Miller paid a nice compliment to Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith

Joey Mbu is ready to get back to work

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: How the Falcons best carried the momentum in win vs. Saints

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Portraits

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 12 home win over Saints

Bair: Desmond Ridder came up clutch to beat Saints, but Falcons need more QB consistency, fewer critical mistakes to win NFC South

Advertising