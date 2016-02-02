C&C: Beasley Inspires Middle School Students

Beasley Inpsires Middle School Students

Vic Beasley, Jr. made a recent visit to a school that's near and dear to his heart, Adairsville Middle School.

On Monday, Beasley spent the morning in the classroom with students, talking to them, encouraging them, signing autographs and taking pictures.

"I wanted to give back and impact the future of the students that are coming through the school that I attended," Beasley said of his visit.

Before leaving, Beasley wanted to make sure he expressed to the kids the importance of making smart decisions, the main message behind the speech he gave.

"I was talking to them about the life choices they need to make," said Beasley. "You have to make the right choices and surround yourself around the right people."

With only one year in the NFL under his belt, Beasley has figured out very quickly that long-term success is reliant upon making the right choices.