Byrd Signed to Practice Squad, Burton Released

The Falcons' 2016 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year
The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed wide receiver LaRon Byrd to the practice squad, and released tackle Pierce Burton from the practice squad.
Byrd, 6-4, 220 pounds, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played in four games for the Cardinals in 2012. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and saw action in one game. Byrd also spent part of the 2014 season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.
Burton, 6-6, 305 pounds, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent in 2014 out of Mississippi. He is a native of Sacramento, CA.