By The Numbers: Falcons at Vikings

Sep 28, 2014

**

0 -** Sacks for the Falcons in the game. It's the third time in the first four games of the 2014 season Atlanta's defense has been unable to register a single sack. With 3 sacks after 4 games, the Falcons rank 31st in the NFL, with only St. Louis (1 sack) registering less. The Rams were on a bye week this week and had no opportunity to improve on their single sack on the year.

3 - Number of career touchdowns for Vikings' third-year RB Matt Asiata heading into today's game.

3 - Number of touchdowns for Vikings' third-year RB Matt Asiata in today's game.

3 - Minutes left in third quarter when the Vikings punted for the very first time in the game.

3 - Games Matt Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns in the first four games of the 2014 campaign. He now has 10 touchdowns on the year.

3 - Falcons' starting offensive linemen who left the game with injuries and did not return. Justin Blalock went down in the second quarter with a back injury and was replaced by Gabe Carimi at left guard. In the third quarter starting right tackle Lamar Holmes suffered a foot injury, forcing the Falcons to shift Carimi over to right tackle and bring in Peter Konz at left guard. Just a few minutes later Joe Hawley went down with a lower leg injury that required him to be carted off the field. Wiith their only other offensive linemen inactive for the game (center James Stone and tackle Ryan Schraeder), the Falcons now had to move Konz over to center, shift Carimi back to left guard and bring in tight end Levine Toilolo to play right tackle. The musical chairs on the line clearly impacted the Falcons offense, who in the fourth quarter turned the ball over twice on Matt Ryan interceptions.

3 - Combined touchdowns for WR/PR Devin Hester in the last two games.

5 - Combined turnovers for the Falcons in the team's two road losses. On the flipside, Atlanta has only turned the ball over twice in its two home victories.

4 - Falcons starters who left the game due to injury. In addition to the aforementioned starting offensive linemen, starting safety William Moore also left the game near the end of the first quarter and did not return. Kamal Ishmael absorbed most of Moore's snaps, although the Falcons employ a three-safety set much of the game, with Ishmael, Dwight Lowery, Robert McClain holding down the safety spot during those looks, with Dezmen Southward rotating in periodically.

7 - Career rushing yards (on just five attempts) for rookie RB Jerick McKinnon heading into today's game. The rookie third-round pick from Georgia Southern carried the ball 18 times for 135 yards (7.5 avg.) against the Falcons this afternoon.

10 - Yards per play for the Vikings in the first half, versus just 5.1 for the Falcons.

48 - Yards gained on Antone Smith's late third-quarter touchdown that put Atlanta on top of the Vikings for the first time in the game at 28-27. Smith now has five career touchdowns, and none of them have come on plays shorter than 38 yards. When he gets his opportunities, it's clear that Antone means business.

57 - Career touchdown receptions for Falcons WR Roddy White, tying Terance Mathis for the the franchise record for most career touchdown catches.

66 - Percent of passes completed by Matt Ryan at the quarter pole of the 2014 season. He's completed 101 of 152 passes for 1,263 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions good for a quarterback rating of 103.3 on the season.

75 - Percent efficiency (10 of 15) for the Falcons offense on third down in the game. It's part of the reason Atlanta was in a position to win the game entering the third quarter despite being unable to slow down the Vikings offense all afternoon.

**

Gameday: Falcons at Vikings - 2014

The Falcons headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a Sunday afternoon game against the Minnesota Vikings. Check out these pictures of gameday.

WR Roddy White runs into the end zone for a touchdown
1 / 60

WR Roddy White runs into the end zone for a touchdown

WR Roddy White and QB Matt Ryan
2 / 60

WR Roddy White and QB Matt Ryan

RB Devonta Freeman breaks tackles for a run.
3 / 60

RB Devonta Freeman breaks tackles for a run.

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.
4 / 60

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.

QB Matt Ryan
5 / 60

QB Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan
6 / 60

QB Matt Ryan

TE Levine Toilolo and G Justin Blalock block for QB Matt Ryan
7 / 60

TE Levine Toilolo and G Justin Blalock block for QB Matt Ryan

TCF Bank Stadium
8 / 60

TCF Bank Stadium

CB Robert McClain
9 / 60

CB Robert McClain

WR Devin Hester scores a touchdown.
10 / 60

WR Devin Hester scores a touchdown.

No Title
11 / 60
TCF Bank Stadium
12 / 60

TCF Bank Stadium

TCF Bank Stadium
13 / 60

TCF Bank Stadium

WR Roddy White celebrates the Falcons' first touchdown with WR Devin Hester
14 / 60

WR Roddy White celebrates the Falcons' first touchdown with WR Devin Hester

LB Joplo Bartu and LB Nate Stupar
15 / 60

LB Joplo Bartu and LB Nate Stupar

RB Devonta Freeman
16 / 60

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
17 / 60

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

WR Roddy White celebrates the Falcons' first touchdown with WR Devin Hester
18 / 60

WR Roddy White celebrates the Falcons' first touchdown with WR Devin Hester

WR Roddy White runs into the end zone for a touchdown
19 / 60

WR Roddy White runs into the end zone for a touchdown

LB Paul Worrilow
20 / 60

LB Paul Worrilow

QB Matt Ryan
21 / 60

QB Matt Ryan

Vikings WR Jarius Wright runs from S William Moore
22 / 60

Vikings WR Jarius Wright runs from S William Moore

QB Matt Ryan
23 / 60

QB Matt Ryan

CB Desmond Trufant tackles Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon
24 / 60

CB Desmond Trufant tackles Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Eric Weems makes a catch.
25 / 60

WR Eric Weems makes a catch.

FB Patrick DiMarco gets his first career touchdown
26 / 60

FB Patrick DiMarco gets his first career touchdown

FB Patrick DiMarco celebrates his touchdown with teammates
27 / 60

FB Patrick DiMarco celebrates his touchdown with teammates

FB Patrick DiMarco celebrates his touchdown with teammates
28 / 60

FB Patrick DiMarco celebrates his touchdown with teammates

WR Julio Jones makes a catch
29 / 60

WR Julio Jones makes a catch

S Dwight Lowery defends against Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater
30 / 60

S Dwight Lowery defends against Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater

DE Malliciah Goodman tackles Vikings QB Christian Ponder
31 / 60

DE Malliciah Goodman tackles Vikings QB Christian Ponder

WR Devin Hester makes his way to the end zone
32 / 60

WR Devin Hester makes his way to the end zone

WR Julio Jones makes a catch
33 / 60

WR Julio Jones makes a catch

WR Devin Hester celebrates a touchdown with WR Eric Weems
34 / 60

WR Devin Hester celebrates a touchdown with WR Eric Weems

QB Matt Ryan
35 / 60

QB Matt Ryan

WR Eric Weems in the tunnel before entering the stadium.
36 / 60

WR Eric Weems in the tunnel before entering the stadium.

RB Antone Smith goes outside to the end zone
37 / 60

RB Antone Smith goes outside to the end zone

RB Antone Smith breaks away in the second half
38 / 60

RB Antone Smith breaks away in the second half

RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown.
39 / 60

RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown.

WR Julio Jones goes up for a ball against Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes
40 / 60

WR Julio Jones goes up for a ball against Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes

RB Steven Jackson
41 / 60

RB Steven Jackson

WR Roddy White warms up.
42 / 60

WR Roddy White warms up.

RB Antone Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
43 / 60

RB Antone Smith celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

RB Devonta Freeman warming up before the game.
44 / 60

RB Devonta Freeman warming up before the game.

RB Antone Smith and WR Devin Hester
45 / 60

RB Antone Smith and WR Devin Hester

RB Antone Smith
46 / 60

RB Antone Smith

No Title
47 / 60
QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.
48 / 60

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.

WR Roddy White
49 / 60

WR Roddy White

QB Matt Ryan passes the ball down the field.
50 / 60

QB Matt Ryan passes the ball down the field.

QB Matt Ryan hands off the ball to RB Jacquizz Rodgers
51 / 60

QB Matt Ryan hands off the ball to RB Jacquizz Rodgers

RB Steven Jackson breaks through the line.
52 / 60

RB Steven Jackson breaks through the line.

WR Julio Jones is tackled after a reception.
53 / 60

WR Julio Jones is tackled after a reception.

WR Devin Hester runs after a reception.
54 / 60

WR Devin Hester runs after a reception.

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
55 / 60

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.

RB Antone Smith outruns the Vikings defense for a touchdown.
56 / 60

RB Antone Smith outruns the Vikings defense for a touchdown.

QB Matt Ryan passes the ball.
57 / 60

QB Matt Ryan passes the ball.

K Matt Bryant before entering the stadium.
58 / 60

K Matt Bryant before entering the stadium.

LB Paul Worrilow upon entering the stadium.
59 / 60

LB Paul Worrilow upon entering the stadium.

G Justin Blalock and FB Patrick DiMarco enter the stadium.
60 / 60

G Justin Blalock and FB Patrick DiMarco enter the stadium.

82 -** Degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The last time the Falcons played in Minnesota (12/21/2008) the temperature outside was just 2 degrees, with a -20 wind chill. Of course the game was played indoors in the climate-controlled Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. The Falcons defeated the Vikings that day, 24-17, to clinch a playoff spot in Matt Ryan's rookie campaign.

103.3 - Matt Ryan's quarterback rating through 4 games. He entered the game ranked 4th in the NFL in that category, and should emerge after all week four games are complete ranked between 4th and 6th in the League.

148 - All-purpose yards for Devin Hester in the game (70 receiving, 16 punt returns, 62 kickoff returns). It was the second straight game Hester logged at least 100 all-purpose yards in a game.

241 - Rushing yards for the Vikings, a team that entered the game ranked 24th in the NFL in that category, averaging just 99.3 yards on the ground.

271 - Seconds it took Vikings rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to march his team 73 yards for a touchdown on his first ever drive as an NFL starter. Running back Matt Asiata punctuated Minnesota's opening possession with a 3-yard touchdown run after Bridgewater engineered a near perfect journey through the Falcons' defense. The rookie quarterback from Louisville was a perfect 4 of 4 passing for 61 yards on the series, including a 52-yard hookup to wideout Jarius Wright.

351 - Total yards for the 29th-ranked Vikings offense...at HALFTIME. It was the most prolific single half of offense for the Vikings in over a decade. The 351-yard output in the first two quarters was 78 yards more than Minnesota was averaging for an entire game entering this contest.

558 - Total yards for the 29th-ranked Vikings offense in the game, who coming in had averaged just 273 yards per game.

