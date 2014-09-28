By The Numbers: Falcons at Vikings

0 -** Sacks for the Falcons in the game. It's the third time in the first four games of the 2014 season Atlanta's defense has been unable to register a single sack. With 3 sacks after 4 games, the Falcons rank 31st in the NFL, with only St. Louis (1 sack) registering less. The Rams were on a bye week this week and had no opportunity to improve on their single sack on the year.

3 - Number of career touchdowns for Vikings' third-year RB Matt Asiata heading into today's game.

3 - Number of touchdowns for Vikings' third-year RB Matt Asiata in today's game.

3 - Minutes left in third quarter when the Vikings punted for the very first time in the game.

3 - Games Matt Ryan has thrown for three touchdowns in the first four games of the 2014 campaign. He now has 10 touchdowns on the year.

3 - Falcons' starting offensive linemen who left the game with injuries and did not return. Justin Blalock went down in the second quarter with a back injury and was replaced by Gabe Carimi at left guard. In the third quarter starting right tackle Lamar Holmes suffered a foot injury, forcing the Falcons to shift Carimi over to right tackle and bring in Peter Konz at left guard. Just a few minutes later Joe Hawley went down with a lower leg injury that required him to be carted off the field. Wiith their only other offensive linemen inactive for the game (center James Stone and tackle Ryan Schraeder), the Falcons now had to move Konz over to center, shift Carimi back to left guard and bring in tight end Levine Toilolo to play right tackle. The musical chairs on the line clearly impacted the Falcons offense, who in the fourth quarter turned the ball over twice on Matt Ryan interceptions.

3 - Combined touchdowns for WR/PR Devin Hester in the last two games.

5 - Combined turnovers for the Falcons in the team's two road losses. On the flipside, Atlanta has only turned the ball over twice in its two home victories.

4 - Falcons starters who left the game due to injury. In addition to the aforementioned starting offensive linemen, starting safety William Moore also left the game near the end of the first quarter and did not return. Kamal Ishmael absorbed most of Moore's snaps, although the Falcons employ a three-safety set much of the game, with Ishmael, Dwight Lowery, Robert McClain holding down the safety spot during those looks, with Dezmen Southward rotating in periodically.

7 - Career rushing yards (on just five attempts) for rookie RB Jerick McKinnon heading into today's game. The rookie third-round pick from Georgia Southern carried the ball 18 times for 135 yards (7.5 avg.) against the Falcons this afternoon.

10 - Yards per play for the Vikings in the first half, versus just 5.1 for the Falcons.

48 - Yards gained on Antone Smith's late third-quarter touchdown that put Atlanta on top of the Vikings for the first time in the game at 28-27. Smith now has five career touchdowns, and none of them have come on plays shorter than 38 yards. When he gets his opportunities, it's clear that Antone means business.

57 - Career touchdown receptions for Falcons WR Roddy White, tying Terance Mathis for the the franchise record for most career touchdown catches.

66 - Percent of passes completed by Matt Ryan at the quarter pole of the 2014 season. He's completed 101 of 152 passes for 1,263 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions good for a quarterback rating of 103.3 on the season.

75 - Percent efficiency (10 of 15) for the Falcons offense on third down in the game. It's part of the reason Atlanta was in a position to win the game entering the third quarter despite being unable to slow down the Vikings offense all afternoon.