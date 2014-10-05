By The Numbers: Falcons at Giants

4 -** Touchdowns for Antone Smith on the season, two rushing and two receiving, which leads the Falcons. Smith has been nothing short of electrifying when he touches the football, and his scores are reinventing an NFL stat: yards per score, or YPS. In his 6 career touchdowns, Smith has an astonishing 50.3 average yards per score, with none of his touchdowns going for less than 38 yards. On the season, Smith has scored four touchdowns in four different games: a 54-yard TD catch vs. New Orleans, a 38-yard TD run vs. Tampa Bay, a 48-yard TD run at Minnesota and today's 74-yard touchdown catch at New York.

15 - Different offensive line combinations the Falcons have used for at least one play this season. They used two different combinations today, with guard James Stone spelling starter Harland Gunn for two plays in the third quarter. Through five games, the Falcons have not played three consecutive quarters with the same five offensive linemen in the same positions.

15.4 - Percent of third downs converted for Falcons' offense today (2 of 13). Atlanta entered the game ranked second in the NFL converting third downs (55.1%).

19 - Straight games the Falcons have forced a turnover, the second best current streak in the NFL. Eric Weems forced and recovered a fumble on a kickoff return in the first quarter.

41 - Number of points off turnovers for the Falcons, tied with the Giants for most in the League. Atlanta converted an Eric Weems forced fumble and fumble recovery on a late first quarter kickoff into a field goal that extended their lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter.

43 - Players in NFL history who have caught 700 or more passes. WR Roddy White became the 43rd when he snagged his 700th career reception in the first quarter and finished the game with 2 catches for 26 yards.

50.3 - (It's worth mentioning again!) Average yards per scoring play for Antone Smith, who has 6 career touchdowns. He has touchdown runs of 50, 38, 38 and 48 yards, and he has touchdown catches of 54 and 74 yards.

73 - Career rushing touchdowns for Steven Jackson, which ranks seventh among active players in the NFL. Jackson had 74 all-purpose yards today (37 rushing, 37 receiving) and put the Falcons on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run. It was Jackson's 7th rushing touchdown in a Falcons uniform.