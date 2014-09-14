By The Numbers: Falcons at Bengals

1 -** Games the Falcons trail the NFC South leading 2-0 Panthers, who won convincingly today at home over the Lions, 24-7. The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, fell 2 games back of the Panthers after their second straight last-second field goal loss on the road. The Browns shocked the now 0-2 Saints with a game-winning field goal with three seconds left in the game to propel Cleveland to a 26-24 upset.

2 - 20 yard plays for the Falcons in the game. Against the Saints, the Falcons had 14 of these "explosive" plays, as they're known around the League. The Bengals had five explosive plays, including a 76-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Mohamed Sanu.

3 - Interceptions for Matt Ryan, after not having thrown a pick in the first six quarters of the 2014 season. All three of Ryan's interceptions occurred in the second half with the Falcons trailing in the game.

3 - First half drives where the Falcons didn't gain more than 14 yards. In their five first-half possessions, the Falcons had drives of 13, 40, 4, 14 and 27 yards. Only the 40 yard drive yielded first-half points for Atlanta, a 46-yard field goal by Josh Harris.

3 - Missed field goals in the second quarter for Bengals placekicker Mike Nugent, who saw kicks of 38, 49 and 55 yards sail wide of the uprights. Through two games, Nugent now has 4 misses on the season - the same amount he missed the entire 2013 season.

7 - Points the Falcons trailed at halftime, despite being dominated statistically by the Bengals in the first half. Cincinnati topped Atlanta in total yards (293-98), first downs (14-6) and time of possession (17 minutes to 13 minutes). But Cincinnati's inability to finish drives and the aforementioned three missed field goals by Bengals' kicker Mike Nugent, kept Atlanta involved in a one-score game entering the third quarter.

8 - Times Falcons have gone 2-0 in team history, making the playoffs on only three of those eight occasions. Today's bid for the organization's ninth 2-0 start in its 48-year history never really got off the ground in Cincinnati.

8.5 - Minutes into the third quarter it took for the Bengals to extend their 10-3 halftime lead to a 24-3 advantage. After both teams' third-quarter opening possessions ended in punts, Cincinnati struck with two unanswered touchdowns. First, Bengals QB Andy Dalton recognized single coverage on a Falcons blitz and found receiver Mohamed Sunu with a step on Robert Alford on a deep middle route. Dalton unloaded the ball just before being hit by the blitzing safety and connected with Sunu for a 76-yard touchdown. On the first play of the Falcons' ensuing possession, Leon Hall dove for and intercepted a tipped Matt Ryan pass, which set up an eight-play, 43-yard scoring drive that ended in one-yard Jeremy Hill touchdown run. All of a sudden, a close game was now getting out of hand at 24-3.

41.1 - Percentage of teams since playoff expansion in 1990 to make playoffs after starting 1-1. That's 22.2 percentage points less than the rate at which 2-0 teams reach the postseason: 63.3 percent. Only 11.6 percent of eams that start 0-2 have made the playoff field since 1990.

45 - Rushing attempts for the Bengals in the game, which yielded 171 yards (3.8 yards per carry). The Bengals controlled the line of scrimmage for almost the entire game, allowing them to run the ball 21 more times than they passed it. The Falcons had just 19 rushing attempts in the game for 97 yards, but 24 of those yards came on Matt Ryan scrambles.

46 - Shortest field goal Falcons kicker Matt Bryant has attempted this season. He's a perfect 3 for 3 on the year, connecting from 51 and 52 in the win over New Orleans and from 46 in the first quarter against the Bengals.

60 - Passing yards for Matt Ryan in the first half of Sunday's game. After throwing for a Falcons' franchise record 448 yards last Sunday against the Saints, Ryan found very little time to go through his progressions as the Bengals' defensive line collapsed the pocket all afternoon. Ryan finished with just 231 yards through the air.

98 - Total yards for the Falcons in the first half, compared to 293 for the Bengals.

204 - Yards receiving for Julio Jones through the first two games of the season. Jones caught 7 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. He's totaled 14 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown heading into game three.