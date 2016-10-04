By the Numbers: Atlanta's Offensive Success

Through four games, the Falcons' offense has looked as dominant as any in the NFL. Here's a breakdown of just how well Matt Ryan and Co. performed during the first quarter of 2016.

They are first in the NFL in offensive points scored (152), at least 31 ahead of everyone else.

They are first in total yards per game (478.8).

They are first in yards per play (7.48), more than a full yard above the team in second (Oakland, 6.28).



They are first in passing touchdowns (11).

They are first in passing yards per game (354.2).

They are first in passing yards per attempt (10.52), more than two full yards ahead of the club in second (Cincinnati, 8.45).

They are first in passing plays of 40-plus yards (eight). No other team has more than five.

They are first in passing plays of 25-plus yards (14).

On play-action throws, they are first in passing yards (598), first in touchdowns (four) and first in yards per attempt (12.7).

They are first in yards per reception (14.6).

They are second in first downs per game (24.3).

They are one of two offenses that has yet to fumble and one of four offenses that has yet to lose a fumble.

They are third in rushing yards per attempt (4.7).

They are fourth in rushing touchdowns (five).

They have gone three and out on just 13.64 percent of their drives, the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL.

They are sixth in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (14).