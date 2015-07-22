Bryant, Bosher Among NFL's Best Special Teamers

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant and punter Matt Bosher are widely considered two of the best players at their respective positions. Now, thanks to numbers compiled by Pro Football Focus, we can put their latest campaign into a new perspective.

Bryant, who re-signed with Atlanta in February, continued to be a reliable asset in 2014, making 29 of 32 field goals — including eight of eight from 40 to 49 yards. All three of his misses came from 40-plus yards; in total, he made 90.6 percent of FG attempts, good for fourth among NFL qualifiers.

Bosher, 27, also ranked fourth at his position last year, according to PFF's grading system. There are various reasons why he finished so high, one being his impressive hang time: The Greenacres, Fla., native finished with the best hang time on open field punts (4.80 seconds) and coffin punts (4.67).