Bryant, Bosher Among NFL's Best Special Teamers

Jul 22, 2015 at 12:07 PM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant and punter Matt Bosher are widely considered two of the best players at their respective positions. Now, thanks to numbers compiled by Pro Football Focus, we can put their latest campaign into a new perspective.

Bryant, who re-signed with Atlanta in February, continued to be a reliable asset in 2014, making 29 of 32 field goals — including eight of eight from 40 to 49 yards. All three of his misses came from 40-plus yards; in total, he made 90.6 percent of FG attempts, good for fourth among NFL qualifiers.

Bosher, 27, also ranked fourth at his position last year, according to PFF's grading system. There are various reasons why he finished so high, one being his impressive hang time: The Greenacres, Fla., native finished with the best hang time on open field punts (4.80 seconds) and coffin punts (4.67).

Thanks to Bryant and Bosher, along with the rest of Keith Armstrong's unit, Atlanta finished in the top 10 in special teams on PFF. Seventh, to be exact. And with most of those players returning — including Devin Hester, Eric Weems, Antone Smith and Cliff Matthews — the Falcons are poised to once again thrive on ST in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

