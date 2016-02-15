Breaking Down Mayock's Latest Rankings

With the offseason in full swing and the annual scouting combine a week away, teams have shifted much of their focus to April's NFL Draft. A great way to prepare for the event is to check out Mike Mayock's position-by-position rankings. His first version was released Thursday and can be found below:

Quarterback

Carson Wentz, North Dakota State Jared Goff, California Paxton Lynch, Memphis Connor Cook, Michigan State Dak Prescott, Mississippi State

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State Derrick Henry, Alabama Devontae Booker, Utah Kenneth Dixon, Louisiana Tech Jordan Howard, Indiana

Wide receiver

Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss Corey Coleman, Baylor Michael Thomas, Ohio State Josh Doctson, TCU Will Fuller, Notre Dame

Tight end

Hunter Henry, Arkansas Austin Hooper, Stanford Jerrell Adams, South Carolina Nick Vannett, Ohio State Henry Krieger Coble, Iowa

Offensive tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame Jack Conklin, Michigan State Taylor Decker, Ohio State Willie Beavers, Western Michigan

Guard

Cody Whitehair, Kansas State Vadal Alexander, LSU Joshua Garnett, Stanford Christian Westerman, Arizona State Graham Glasgow, Michigan

Center

Ryan Kelly, Alabama Nick Martin, Notre Dame Max Tuerk, USC Evan Boehm, Missouri Jack Allen, Michigan State

Interior defensive line

DeForest Buckner, Oregon Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss Sheldon Rankins, Louisville Jarran Reed, Alabama A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama

Edge rusher

Joey Bosa, Ohio State Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky Shaq Lawson, Clemson Leonard Floyd, Georgia Kevin Dodd, Clemson

Linebacker

Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame Myles Jack, UCLA Reggie Ragland, Alabama Darron Lee, Ohio State Deion Jones, LSU

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey, Florida State Vernon Hargreaves, Florida Mackensie Alexander, Clemson Eli Apple, Ohio State Cyrus Jones, Alabama

Safeties

Karl Joseph, West Virginia Vonn Bell, Ohio State Darien Thompson, Boise State Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah Jeremy Cash, Duke

There are a few positions for Falcons fans to monitor here. After finishing last in the league in sacks, Dan Quinn will likely be looking to upgrade his pass rush, and several of the edge rushers listed above would make intriguing targets. Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd, Vic Beasley, Jr. and Grady Jarrett's teammates at Clemson, could be solid options; Noah Spence would provide incredible value at No. 17 overall, but it's unlikely he drops that far.

The linebacker group is chock full of talent, too, and includes Reggie Ragland, whom lots of writers have going to Atlanta in their mock drafts. Darron Lee is another fit at linebacker thanks to his rare speed and athleticism.