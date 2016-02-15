Breaking Down Mayock's Latest Rankings

Feb 15, 2016 at 02:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

With the offseason in full swing and the annual scouting combine a week away, teams have shifted much of their focus to April's NFL Draft. A great way to prepare for the event is to check out Mike Mayock's position-by-position rankings. His first version was released Thursday and can be found below:

Quarterback

  1. Carson Wentz, North Dakota State
  2. Jared Goff, California
  3. Paxton Lynch, Memphis
  4. Connor Cook, Michigan State
  5. Dak Prescott, Mississippi State

Running back

  1. Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
  2. Derrick Henry, Alabama
  3. Devontae Booker, Utah
  4. Kenneth Dixon, Louisiana Tech
  5. Jordan Howard, Indiana

Wide receiver

  1. Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
  2. Corey Coleman, Baylor
  3. Michael Thomas, Ohio State
  4. Josh Doctson, TCU
  5. Will Fuller, Notre Dame

Tight end

  1. Hunter Henry, Arkansas
  2. Austin Hooper, Stanford
  3. Jerrell Adams, South Carolina
  4. Nick Vannett, Ohio State
  5. Henry Krieger Coble, Iowa

Offensive tackle

  1. Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
  2. Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
  3. Jack Conklin, Michigan State
  4. Taylor Decker, Ohio State
  5. Willie Beavers, Western Michigan

Guard

  1. Cody Whitehair, Kansas State
  2. Vadal Alexander, LSU
  3. Joshua Garnett, Stanford
  4. Christian Westerman, Arizona State
  5. Graham Glasgow, Michigan

Center

  1. Ryan Kelly, Alabama
  2. Nick Martin, Notre Dame
  3. Max Tuerk, USC
  4. Evan Boehm, Missouri
  5. Jack Allen, Michigan State

Interior defensive line

  1. DeForest Buckner, Oregon
  2. Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
  3. Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
  4. Jarran Reed, Alabama
  5. A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama

Edge rusher

  1. Joey Bosa, Ohio State
  2. Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
  3. Shaq Lawson, Clemson
  4. Leonard Floyd, Georgia
  5. Kevin Dodd, Clemson

Linebacker

  1. Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
  2. Myles Jack, UCLA
  3. Reggie Ragland, Alabama
  4. Darron Lee, Ohio State
  5. Deion Jones, LSU

Cornerback

  1. Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
  2. Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
  3. Mackensie Alexander, Clemson
  4. Eli Apple, Ohio State
  5. Cyrus Jones, Alabama

Safeties

  1. Karl Joseph, West Virginia
  2. Vonn Bell, Ohio State
  3. Darien Thompson, Boise State
  4. Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah
  5. Jeremy Cash, Duke

There are a few positions for Falcons fans to monitor here. After finishing last in the league in sacks, Dan Quinn will likely be looking to upgrade his pass rush, and several of the edge rushers listed above would make intriguing targets. Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd, Vic Beasley, Jr. and Grady Jarrett's teammates at Clemson, could be solid options; Noah Spence would provide incredible value at No. 17 overall, but it's unlikely he drops that far.

The linebacker group is chock full of talent, too, and includes Reggie Ragland, whom lots of writers have going to Atlanta in their mock drafts. Darron Lee is another fit at linebacker thanks to his rare speed and athleticism.

And, although the Falcons have Julio Jones locked up long-term, they could look to add a wide receiver. Laquon Treadwell is one of the absolute best prospects in this class, and if he's still on the board when Atlanta is on the clock, he'd almost surely be the best player available. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, Corey Coleman possesses the kind of playmaking ability needed to become an effective option at the next level. Michael Thomas has drawn comparisons to Michael Crabtree and was Ohio State's best WR during the Buckeyes' 2014 national championship season.

