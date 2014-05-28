Blank Issues Statement Regarding Death of Glazer

Malcolm was an innovator and dynamic businessman who possessed a deep passion for his Buccaneers. Keenly competitive on the field, Malcolm also had a particularly broad view of the NFL, including its role of sport as entertainment and the importance of making fans the priority. I learned a lot from him.

On a personal level, Malcolm was a very caring person. He was the first to call me and offer his assistance when I acquired the Falcons, and the first to seek me out anytime the Falcons played the Buccaneers. His and his family's ownership of the Buccaneers has enriched our league in many ways.