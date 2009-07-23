Birds sign second-round draft pick Moore

Moore, 6-0, 227 pounds, started 32 of 48 games at the University of Missouri and finished his career with 284 tackles (182 solo), three sacks, 17.0 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. He totaled 11 interceptions in his collegiate career for 162 yards and set a school record by returning four for touchdowns, breaking Erik McMillan's previous mark. Moore's eight interceptions in 2007 also broke the old school single-season record of seven set by Hall of Fame safety, Roger Wehrli (1968). Following his junior (2007) and senior (2008) seasons, Moore earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.