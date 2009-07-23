Birds sign second-round draft pick Moore

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons today signed second round draft pick safety William Moore. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Moore, 6-0, 227 pounds, started 32 of 48 games at the University of Missouri and finished his career with 284 tackles (182 solo), three sacks, 17.0 tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. He totaled 11 interceptions in his collegiate career for 162 yards and set a school record by returning four for touchdowns, breaking Erik McMillan's previous mark. Moore's eight interceptions in 2007 also broke the old school single-season record of seven set by Hall of Fame safety, Roger Wehrli (1968). Following his junior (2007) and senior (2008) seasons, Moore earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.
The Falcons have now signed seven of their eight 2009 NFL Draft selections, which include: Moore (second round), cornerback Christopher Owens (third round), defensive end Lawrence Sidbury (fourth round), cornerback William Middleton (fifth round), offensive tackle Garrett Reynolds (fifth round), linebacker Spencer Adkins (sixth round) and defensive tackle Vance Walker (seventh round).