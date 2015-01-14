Best of 2014: Top Five Performances of the Year

4. Falcons Dominate Defense in the Big Easy

The Week 16 matchup was essentially a win-or-go-home contest. On the road against the longtime-rival New Orleans Saints, the Falcons defense did more than its share to clinch the win. Atlanta forced four turnovers, including interceptions from Desmond Trufant and Robert McClain as well as a forced fumble by Kemal Ishmael.

Trufant picked off Saints quarterback Drew Brees on a key fourth down play in the first quarter, while McClain intercepted Brees at the Saints 18-yard line with just 2:35 remaining, setting up an insurance score in the form of a 32-yard field goal by Falcons kicker Matt Bryant.

With the Saints threatening to score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ishmael and Dezmen Southward stuffed Saints tight end Jimmy Graham at the goal line, with Ishmael ripping the ball loose and returning the fumble 18 yards to the Falcons' 20-yard line.

Atlanta's defense notched a season-high five sacks against New Orleans, including three sacks in the first half. Jonathan Babineaux, rookie Ra'Shede Hageman, and Dwight Lowery each dropped Brees for a loss in the first half, while Osi Umenyiora and Corey Peters sacked him in the second half.