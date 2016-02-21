Beasley Reflects on Combine Experience

One year ago today, Clemson standout Vic Beasley, Jr. was preparing for his chance to impress coaches and scouts at the 2015 NFL Combine.

His impressive 4.53 time in the 40-yard dash solidified him as one of the top prospects among the group of defensive linemen he was being evaluated against.

Beasley believes his performance in this particular skill test vastly improved his draft stock.

"The 40-yard dash," Beasley said of which of the five tests was most important. "I knew a lot of people wanted to see what I could run like. Me posting the times that I posted opened a lot of eyes."

Perhaps the reason for Beasley's stellar showing was his carefree approach. From the Combine in February to being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in May, Beasley stayed true to his identity and to this day views this as the key to success during a stressful period of time.

"Believe in yourself," said Beasley of what he would tell a current draft prospect preparing for the Combine. "I think that's the most important thing."

Beasley encourages these young men to follow his approach by remembering to stay true to themselves and enjoy the ride.