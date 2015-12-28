Beasley Breaks Out At Opportune Time

The Falcons on Sunday pressured Newton on 15 of his 34 dropbacks, and the MVP frontrunner connected on just three of 12 attempts in those situations. Beasley, who registered a trio QB hurries in addition to the aforementioned sack, was often right in the mix.

"We've got lots of belief in him," Quinn said. "We felt him all the way through. He had a great week of preparation. He really came through for his guys."

Beasley's productive afternoon showed he's capable of disrupting the best quarterbacks out there. His explosiveness versus Carolina was palpable from start to finish; he looked healthy, too, as his torn labrum didn't appear to be a factor.

The 23-year-old won't reach his goal of double-digit sacks in 2015, but, considering the growth he's experienced in December, he appears to be on track for long-term success. And those around him are making sure he knows it.

"From all the players, I know we're all happy for him because that's just what we always expected from him," said Schofield. "He's shown flashes of it. That's two weeks in a row of him being consistent like that. If he can carry that, it definitely changes the dynamic of the front seven."