Beasley Among Rookies Generating Buzz

Jun 14, 2015 at 05:31 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

NFL.com's Chris Wesseling has named 20 rookies who are generating buzz at OTAs and minicamps, and first-round pick Vic Beasley Jr. made the list at No. 13.

Drafted to aid the Falcons' pass rush, Beasley, who signed his first pro contract on Friday, has impressed coaches and teammates alike through the first several phases of Atlanta's offseason program. Defensive coordinator Richard Smith is among those who are pleased with the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker.

"(H)e's got great speed and quickness, very similar to Von Miller," Smith told ESPN.com. "I'm not saying he's a Von Miller. You've got to go out and earn those things. But I think if you talk to Vic, he would tell you that (Miller) is one of the players that he's watched over the years. But he does have that elite quickness, very similar to what Von Miller had when he came out."

Of course, there's only so much to learn from OTAs — or, as Bryan Cox calls it, "gym class." Nevertheless, Beasley has displayed many of the strengths that show up in his tape and made him worthy of the eighth overall selection.

"You really see the first step quickness," Cox said. "You see the athleticism. You see his ability to close, closing speed. Right now, those things really stand out to us."

