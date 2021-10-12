Bair's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain on top as Ravens, Cowboys surge, Falcons move up

What's going on with the Chiefs? They seem as vulnerable as any time during the Patrick Mahomes era -- I know that hasn't been a long time -- though they still have been awesome, looking good but somehow losing in the end. Still don't think the AFC champs are down and officially out, but the Bills are now the conference's team to beat.

Arizona remains unbeaten in the NFC, even against stiff competition, and Tom Brady might still be in his prime.

The Falcons keep on fighting and earning tough wins, which moved them up in this week's NFL hierarchy.

How high did they go?

You'll have to check it out in my NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 6:

(5-0)
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals are still unbeaten. If that ain’t the shocking storyline of the year, I don’t know what is.
(4-1)
2
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady is on fire again. Dude is gonna win games beyond 50. Just you wait.
(4-1)
3
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is an elite quarterback. Bills are an elite team. What a coincidence.
(4-1)
4
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The drop isn’t their fault. Things are getting tight at the top.
(4-1)
5
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott for MVP. No joke. If I had a vote, I’d give it to him.
(4-1)
6
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Staley said the Chargers couldn’t have beaten the Browns without a superstar quarterback. He’s right. But they’ve got one.
(4-1)
7
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Loyal power rankings reader Nicolle S. wasn’t thrilled when I dropped the Ravens after a win. I’ve righted my wrong, Nicolle. Won’t doubt Lamar again.
(4-1)
8
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Mason Crosby is somehow still on Aaron Rodgers’ Christmas card list.
(3-2)
9
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns are going to have to beat a high-profile team to earn respect.
(3-2)
10
6
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry is going to carry the ball 1,000 times this season. Book it.
(2-3)
11
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs look vulnerable. For the first time in years. But, for how long?
(3-2)
12
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold played like a Jets quarterback. What a shock they lost.
(3-2)
13
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is a really good quarterback. That’s it. That’s the comment.
(3-2)
14
6
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders play terribly. Jon Gruden resigns amid scandal. This season could spiral. Scratch that. Will spiral.
(3-2)
15
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
When Jameis is on, wow. That’s why it must drive fans crazy when he’s not.


(2-3)
16
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Russell’s finger didn’t look good. Missing him for an extended stretch will expose serious flaws on the depth chart.
(2-3)
17
4
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garopollo is banged up. So is Trey Lance. So are the 49ers preseason Super Bowl aspirations.
(3-2)
18
6
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears defense can be a rookie quarterback’s best friend. I still don't think that's enough, but here we are at 3-2.
(3-2)
19
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Welcome, Broncos, back to Earth. In a thud. Without a parachute.
(1-3)
20
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick would’ve loved to have beaten Tom Brady. Settles for beating some of his former proteges, now in Houston, instead.
(1-3)
21
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
No, they are not replacing Big Ben. Not til the clock strikes January.
(2-3)
22
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer shouldn’t celebrate together anymore. If that’s how they do it after beating the lowly Lions, what’ll happen after something significant?
(2-3)
23
4
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Washington’s offense was supposed to be bad. The defense was supposed to be good. They ain’t.
(2-3)
24
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles snapped a three-game skid. They’ll have to do better to avoid another one.
(2-3)
25
3
FALCONS
Falcons had every reason to excuse poor play. They didn’t take the bait and got a character win. That’s a reflection on their head coach.
(1-4)
26
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
The worst collapse in Colts history, while in Indy, anyway. Sorta fitting that it happened in Baltimore, a city the Colts left.
(1-4)
27
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Can’t recall seeing a team fall so fast.
(1-4)
28
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson is no Matt Ryan. Not even when Ryan was a rookie. Not even close. #appreciateyourquarterback
(1-4)
29
Giants_table
New York Giants
New York football has never been worse. Giants injury situation means it’s gonna get worse. True story.
(1-4)
30
Texans_table
Houston Texans
The Texans gave New England a run. For a little while, before petering out. That’s what happens when teams try replicate the Patriots past success. Never works out. Mostly because they can’t clone Brady.
(0-5)
31
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions have already gone 0-16 in their history. Might be time for an encore.
(0-5)
32
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
What’s worse? This Urban Meyer situation or what’s happening on the field?
Bair's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals remain on top as Ravens, Cowboys surge, Falcons move up

Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, offensive line improvement and the 2021 NFL Draft class

Bair: What Arthur Smith's Falcons showed us with fourth-quarter drive that beat Jets

