Bair's NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Bucs reign supreme, Raiders surge, Saints fall back to Earth

We just wrapped another fun weekend in the NFL, which was full of reminders that a team can win on any given Thursday, Sunday or Monday. Most of them, any way. We saw some crazy finishes, including Baltimore's big win over Kansas City.
Tampa Bay's still on top after beating the Falcons on Sunday, and the Raiders are on the rise at a surprise 2-0. The NFC West is stacked, and the NFC South doesn't look half bad, either. We can't figure out the Saints, who played great and then bad in a seven-day span.
RELATED CONTENT:
That's what makes this league fun. That's what creates wild swings in our NFL Power Rankings. Let's see how they look heading into Week 3: