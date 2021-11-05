Bair Mail: On Odell Beckham Jr. prospects, Arthur Smith forming Falcons identity and defensive bright spots

Even if Beckham's cap number drops, it won't go that low. And, are the Falcons going to stomach what's left on the deal – we haven't seen exact restructure figures – or deal with complications on the back end? The Falcons are doing everything they can to win now, without sacrificing future plans. In my opinion, that claiming Beckham doesn't fit with what they're currently trying to do with the team. Hate to be a downer, but I don't see it happening. Could they, through? Stranger things have happened, but not many.

Mack Guynn from Woodland, Calif.

I keep hearing from pundits that the Falcons haven't found their identity yet as a team…not sure what they mean but is it a key defensive stand to win a game or a last second offensive play to win a game?

Falcons seem to be headed in right direction under current leadership which I believe will result in a quality playoff team in the future but some growing pains are inevitable.

Bair: Standing for something is important, Mack, and the Falcons want to stand for some core values under head coach Arthur Smith. He identified some of those characteristics in a recent press conference, so I'll let him describe the type of team he's trying to build.

"We'll see how the roster evolves but, at the end of the day, we're going to play well on the line of scrimmage," Smith said. "We're going to be able to adapt. We're going to play smart situational football, and we're going to be able to finish games. That's what I want [people to say about us]."

Mike S. from Calgary

Alright Scott, aside from Grady [Jarrett] and AJ [Terrell] the defense leaves a lot to be desired... can you give us any other names to keep an eye on to give us hope this defense [can be better].

Bair: You can't forget the linebacker corps. Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun constitute an excellent pair. And keep an eye on Jaylinn Hawkins. He has a bright future, with the size and smarts to be an excellent, versatile safety in this league. He has had some nice moments, and I think there's more on the way.