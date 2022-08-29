Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, new signings after final cuts, A.J. Terrell and more

We're just a few hours away from cut-down day, one of my least favorite on the NFL calendar. I know there's a reality show element to this whole thing, seeing who survives the final cuts. It's also a day where jobs are lost and dreams go unrealized. That's zero fun on any level and needs to be acknowledged.

It's even tougher here after such a competitive preseason featuring talented players vying for but a few spots and rotational roles. As Arthur Smith said after Saturday's preseason win over Jacksonville, he and GM Terry Fontenot have some tough decisions ahead.

Some of you have questions about that, others about what the Falcons will look like on the other side of cut-down day. Let's get to them in this Monday afternoon edition of Bair Mail:

Cecelia P. from Portland, Ore.

I'm from Oregon, so I'm sure you can guess I'm a Marcus Mariota fan. What are your thoughts on his training camp?

Bair: Marcus Mariota has been really good this summer, both as a field general and locker room presence. The offense has bought into his leadership style, with offensive players wanting to play hard for him. I also think Mariota has looked really good, really confident operating Arthur Smith's scheme.

We've seen that in his relatively brief preseason cameos, which match his execution in regular practices and joint sessions against the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. He can obviously extend plays with his legs, but he has operated well within the pocket. Chemistry is developing with Kyle Pitts, Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zaccheaus, plus Drake London before he got hurt.