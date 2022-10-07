Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Drake London and Falcons passing attack, Arthur Smith and Damien Williams

It's almost game day. This is the last Bair Mail of the week, where we tie up loose ends from the week and truly become experts on all things Falcons before they line up Sunday trying to beat the Tampa Bay Bucs.

This is a chance for you all to set the agenda, and on this fine Friday you wanted to discuss the state of the passing game, Arthur Smith's big-picture plan, Damien Williams and other IR return candidates and a closer look at the unusual state of the NFC South through four full weeks. Let's get right to all that, right now:

Zackery Goodknight from Dallas, Tex.

I didn't realize this because I was too focused on the run game, how can we expect Pitts to get his numbers and be a part of the offense when our QB only completed 7 passes!!! 7!!! There are receivers with 7+ catches in a single game easily. That to me shows that ATL is a QB away from actually being a great offense. 7!!!

Bair: Yeah. The passing game wasn't good against the Browns. Which is kinda weird, considering how well the first drive went. Marcus Mariota has to find better sync with his targets and, obviously, avoid the critical mistakes that have hindered him this season. Too many fumbles, too many picks. It's that simple.

There's hope, though, in the fact that this is a week-to-week league. We saw that between the Seattle and Cleveland wins, where Mariota was really good in one game and not nearly as good in the other. The Falcons have the line and the big targets and athleticism at quarterback. They are scoring, but they must pass better to keep Tampa Bay's stout defense from keying almost exclusively on the run.

Mariota has a solid connection with Olamide Zaccheaus and Drake London, both of whom need heavy contributions on Sunday to keep the offense moving. London will be tested, but he certainly has the skill, size and ability to make plays against almost anyone. They'll need him to get open and make some plays in this one, especially if tight end Kyle Pitts is slowed or unavailable after dealing with a hamstring all week.