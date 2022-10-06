Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts as Buccaneers practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed Thursday's non-padded practice due to a hamstring injury. This is the second day in a row that Pitts has not participated in practice, with one more remaining before Sunday's NFC South clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Outside of Pitts, however, the Falcons are relatively healthy on their 53-man roster. Losing Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve earlier in the week, however, will be blow to the offense. Going without Pitts as well would be tough. That's why his status will be something to watch as we continue to move forward throughout the practice week.
Punter Bradly Pinion returned back for Thursday's practice after being unavailable on Wednesday due to a personal matter. The Falcons will release their final injury report and game designations on Friday afternoon after practice.