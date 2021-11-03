Bair Mail: On Falcons standing pat at NFL trade deadline, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Ridley and offensive line options

The Falcons didn't make a deal at the NFL trade deadline. Not big surprise there.

Most teams stay out of the market leading up to the deadline, which came and went on Tuesday without Falcons activity. It's a generally anticlimactic, especially compared to trade deadlines in other leagues.

The Rams made a big move for Von Miller, but that was an exception to a relatively quiet period.

There are several reasons why it made sense the Falcons would stay out of the trade market at the deadline, though general manager Terry Fontenot certainly did his due diligence on several possibilities leading up to the deadline.

We'll examine that topic and several others in Wednesday's mailbag:

Charlie C from Boulder, Colo.

You were right about Terry Fontenot standing pat at today's NFL trade deadline. [Thoughts]?

Bair: I don't think that was a difficult, or even bold prediction to make, Charlie. And thanks, as always, for the question. I think it was an odds-on declaration that the Falcons wouldn't get active in the trade market at the deadline, definitely not cause to take a victory lap.

While the Falcons have several veterans on expiring contracts that could be a short-term rental for another team, plucking that player off the Falcons roster would most always make them woefully deficient in a certain area. They don't have an extreme amount of depth anywhere.

They also value the draft assets required to build the team back up the right way while dealing with well-chronicled salary-cap issues, so being a buyer didn't fit that philosophy.

Here's what you must examine as a seller in the market. What can you get for a player versus what you could receive as a compensatory pick down the road by letting that player (and others) walk in the offseason. The Falcons can play the long game in that regard. It's fair to expect the Falcons won't be making many (if any) splash signings this offseason while getting right with the cap, so the NFL distribution on compensatory picks could work out down the line. That's at least something to consider before making a deal.

Also, getting rid of a player for a later selection just to stockpile picks also doesn't fit where the Falcons are a 3-4 team, still hoping to get back in the playoff mix this winter. They aren't in a spot or of a mindset to tear the roster down to the studs and play out the string.