Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder expectations, Bijan Robinson, Arnold Ebiketie, positional value and adding receiver help

Editor's note:The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

We've got a Friday mailbag coming your way. We're still in post-draft mode, which is the last stretch before we start seeing the latest Falcons working on the field.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rookie minicamp is coming up next weekend, with OTAs kicking in after that. It's a fun time of year, especially with so many new faces on the roster and prominent in the lineup.

Let's set the stage for what we might see then and what we're looking forward to in the offseason program in this Friday mailbag. Don't fret, draftniks. We'll hit some major NFL Draft topics, including some dissenting opinion, in the latest mailbag.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

I'm feeling that the draft yield (and off-season signings) was to take some of the pressure off of our developing quarterback -- a high end back and an O-lineman that can adapt to guard and/or tackle. Drafting a first-round edge rusher or linebacker wouldn't have helped our new QB. While the Matt Ryan era was high powered in the air, this new era will likely be a ground-game attack. Nothing against Ridder's arm, but I don't think he will be expected to throw 300 yards a game. I think that's good. Do you concur?

Bair: I think you've nailed it, David, in that the Falcons have tried like heck to build up the team around Desmond Ridder. That happens on offense and defense, so I'm not just saying that because the first two NFL Draft picks were a running back and a guard. I just don't think the Falcons look at the draft like that.

They're focused on the who, not the what. They took Bijan because he's Bijan, not cause he's a running back. They coveted Matt Bergeron, which has been made clear after the draft. While defenses keeping points down helps a quarterback, going back to your point now, that's an indirect benefit. Having a top-level guard and an elite running back is a direct benefit.

I think the Falcons are set up to run the ball and with overwhelming force, considering what they have up front and in the backfield. They'll end up trusting Ridder more than many think, though, and welcome his aggressiveness trying to push the ball down the field. Back to your point one more time, they will take advantage of him throwing the ball around but they don't need it to be successful.