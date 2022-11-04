Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

Jeff Sanders from Marietta, Ga.

People often write in upset about targets for Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but I wanted to focus on Drake after I read Tori's notebook talking about the impact he has made. I still think he needs the ball more, but how do you think he has done through the first half of the season. I think he has been pretty good.

Bair: I agree with you, Jeff. He has made a real impact whether he has the ball or not. We know he's a strong and physical in the pattern and attacks the football. My favorite receiving stat for London thus far is that he doesn't have a single drop. Not one. As a rookie.

And, if you watch that Panthers game tape, he was essential in Damiere Byrd's touchdown as a downfield blocker. You also saw him SPRINTING down the field on Marcus Mariota's overtime 30-yard run to make a block. Guys don't always do that. And the extra effort is being recognized in the building. Marcus Mariota mentioned it in his press conference, but Arthur Smith summed London's impact up best.

"That speaks to the kind of teammate he is," the Falcons head coach said.

Did the Falcons know they'd get all the off-the-ball benefits London is giving them?

"We saw certain characteristics," Smith said. That was part of the mindset that I liked about Drake other than the obvious. I always think the easiest part, when you look at it – all of us in here can look and see if somebody's fast and whether they can catch – those are the easy ones. It's the other stuff, the fit, some of its luck.