Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder accuracy, Grady Jarrett and 2023 NFL Draft priorities

So, it's well below freezing cold in Atlanta as I write this Bair Mail. There's wind and rain that could turn to ice and make bad drivers of us all soon enough, just before a Christmas holiday. Hip, hip hooray.

Just imagine me, a dude from San Diego, dealing with the elements. Keep me in the slow lane. Ha. This isn't ideal, but we'll figure it out.

Just came in from BBQ-ing outside, with a snow jacket on – my parents are here and I'm good at it so, whatcha gonna do – and thought I'd answer a few question.

Zero shock, some were about Desmond Ridder. Though I appreciate Anthony Turner for asking a hyper-focused question. We got another one on Grady Jarrett's big year and the lack of nationwide respect for it, plus a look at how the Falcons could (and should) approach the 2023 NFL Draft. Yep, we've reached that point in the year. Unless the Falcons win at Baltimore and the rest of the NFC South loses, we could get even more of that. Beware. Ha.

Let's dive into what you want to talk about in this Friday mailbag:

Anthony Turner from Fort Mill, S.C.

I thought Ridder did a good job this past Sunday being that he was thrown into a tough game with hostile environment. Very tough on any rookie especially @ the quarterback position. But what I am interested in to see from Ridder is so not much just a strong arm but his accuracy. Can he place the ball on the outside shoulder of the receiver so only the receiver can get it? Can he place the ball on the back line of the end zone so that only the receiver can get it. This is what made Drew Brees & Tom Brady so good but what got Mariota benched. Not just arm strength but accuracy!! I know this will take time & practice, but I believe with what Ridder is made up of both physically & intellect this will & must happen.

Bair: Like this question. Anthony. Super specific. I dig it. Regarding Desmond Ridder's accuracy, its consistency was an issue during the pre-NFL-Draft process. It somewhat of a knock on Ridder's sterling resume, though part of that is because he takes big shots. He completed just 55 percent of his passes as a sophomore at Cincinnati, and was at 64.5 percent as a senior. That's not bad. At this level, however, hitting tight-window throws is essential. Can he do that on the regular?

Bringing up Tom Brady and Drew Brees is unfair here, because those two were as accurate as any throwers ever.

The one thing I can say for certain: One game's sample size isn't enough. Four isn't either, which is why we need to see signs of growth. So much talk this week, after a sub-100-yard performance was about offensive operation. That's vital, and he has crossed an early hurdle with all that, but even Ridder admits that post-snap performance needs to be better – en pointe, in fact – to be a truly productive passer.