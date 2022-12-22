Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom named to first Pro Bowl

While Pro Football Focus grades aren't the be-all, end-all when it comes to player evaluation, Lindstrom is the highest graded guard in the NFL by a country mile. He has proven to be an elite run blocker, working with right tackle Kaleb McGary and center Drew Dalman. He has allowed just nine quarterback pressures all year, just one back of the NFL high. He also ranks fourth in pass-blocking efficiency.

The game tape will show that he's a dominant force who moves and controls the line of scrimmage. The No. 14 overall NFL Draft pick, out of Boston College, has started 52 games over his first four seasons with the Falcons. The team exercised his fifth-year option, though it's expected that he'll remain in a Atlanta for a longer term.

As a note, Pro Bowl honors are awarded based on votes from players, coaches and fans. The Pro Bowl Games will operate in a new format over previous seasons. There's no tackle football game played at the end of the week, with a flag football game on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There will also be skills competitions highlighting these players throughout a weeklong all-star celebration.

In addition to being a hard worker devoted to his craft, Lindstrom as been as active as anyone in the community. He was named as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He has worked tirelessly to set up a Georgia chapter of Best Buddies, an organization focused on assisting those with developmental disabilities. He was also supportive of local educators, providing a shopping spree before the school year started, among several other charitable endeavors supporting everything from children's hospitals to local parks.

Lindstrom will received as much as $40,000 in their name to a charity of their choosing. The winner of the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award will get a $250,000 donation to his preferred charity.