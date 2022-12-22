Falcons Daily: 'Drake is wired the right way': What Drake London has learned, how he has evolved during rookie year

Letting go of a Week 15 loss in New Orleans won't be easy. He made several huge plays, including a gorgeous one-handed catch, but lost a fumble on fourth-and-5 that effectively ended a Falcons comeback attempt. He was open and honest about the mistake and its impact after the game, but had moved on from it as the week progressed.

Falcons coaches viewed it as a teachable moment that in no way diminished trust in the USC product.

"We'll continue to work, but in terms of mindset, he's such a competitor," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You have to understand that I'm going to continue to call his number. We're not down on him. Nobody loves what happened with the result, but Drake is wired the right way. We'll continue to work and learn from those mistakes, but I have all the faith in the world in him."

The Falcons had a good idea of what they were drafting in the first round, but there's always some unknown in how he'll act and develop once he goes pro. The Falcons have been pleased with what they've seen this summer and fall, as his rookie season winds down.