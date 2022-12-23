Five things to watch as Falcons clash with Ravens on Christmas Eve

1. Desmond Ridder's growth

What did I tell you last week? Don't expect Ridder to be the savior of Falcons football! That's just not fair. And look, I stand by this as the Falcons travel to Baltimore. Honestly, I hope you do, too.

We know Ridder's stat line in his first start wasn't great. But that's not the end-all-be-all. Let's be honest, too: This final four game slate in which we are able to see Ridder in a starting role was always going to be an evaluation period, one in which the Falcons' decision-makers would use to help decide whether or not they see Ridder as more than a backup in Atlanta.

You cannot - and should not - let one game be your sole evaluation. If that were the case there'd be a lot of really good players who never would have gotten their careers off the ground.

When I think about Ridder, I actually go back to evaluations of other rookies in this most recent draft class. All of them - seriously, all of them - have made significant steps in their level of play since the start of the season to now. Why? Because they have garnered experience. Ridder has not.

Troy Andersen and Tyler Allgeier have moved into primary roles within their units because they've 1) gotten significant playing time and 2) grown because of it. Up until last week, Ridder could not say that.

So, now that we have a starting point for Ridder, we have a better idea of where he needs to go. He needs to settle into the pocket a little bit more, essentially allowing more time for plays to flesh out before him. That comes with actually being in the pocket, which is a place he hasn't had a chance to be in since the preseason.

How much more comfortable will Ridder be in the pocket this week from how he looked last week? That's something you should pay close attention to, more than the stat line from the Saints game even.

2. No Lamar Jackson

For the third game in a row, the Ravens leader and primary producer on offense will be on the sideline. It was announced on Thursday that Jackson would not play the Falcons on Saturday as he continues to work through a lingering knee injury. Tyler Huntley will be the Ravens starting quarterback.

Huntley has started the last two games for Baltimore. Through those two most recent appearances, Huntley was 25-of-42 through the air for 226 yards. He's been sacked four times and thrown one interception. He's also rushed for 46 yards on 15 carries.

At the time Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees spoke to the media on Wednesday, a decision had not been made about Jackson's status. When asked about his preparation for the unknown of who would start at quarterback for the Ravens, Pees said you often find yourself prepping to face the opposing coordinator not necessarily a specific quarterback.

"There are certain plays that are never going to change. They're staples. They're going to show up no matter who the quarterback is," Pees explained. "You have to make sure you have those handled. Then, it's just a matter of what style quarterback they have. If you look at all of their quarterbacks, they're the same style quarterback. It's not like that one time... where I went from Michael Vick to Matt Schaub. There's a distinct difference there. Their three guys are very similar, so they can do the same stuff."