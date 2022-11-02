Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

We also discuss the Falcons' recent uptick in explosive plays allowed

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:35 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Well, that was one crazy NFL trade deadline. The Falcons were as active as anyone, making three deals on Tuesday. They were both buyers and sellers in an afternoon frenzy highlighted by the trade of Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville.

They also moved safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo and acquired cornerback Rashad Fenton from Kansas City.

GM Terry Fontenot was working hard on Tuesday and the days leading up to these deals.

RELATED CONTENT:

They got some future draft capital, which could be pretty high based upon certain conditions. They also added some cornerback help for this season, which will be beneficial to the defensive product at an injury-depleted area.

Let's get to those topics and a few more in this Wednesday Bair Mail:

Stacy Dawn from Suwanee, Ga.

Thoughts on the Calvin Ridley trade?

b Straight and to the point, Stacy. I like it. It's definitely a complex situation that be easier to just let Ian Rapoport explain the details.

This has the potential to be a big score for the Falcons, especially if Ridley and Jacksonville come to terms on a long-term deal. It's a good deal made by GM Terry Fontenot even if they don't but he plays well. Assuming, of course, he's reinstated when eligible.

Ridley hasn't played for the Falcons in a long time, but trading him creates the possibility of adding future young talent to a roster with the beginnings of a solid foundation of drafted players.

Ridley is a quality receiver, but the Falcons have restocked there by drafting Drake London at No. 8 overall, and has tight Kyle Pitts often in the pattern as well. It was a good move, in my mind, that could help the team down the road. They weren't getting returns from him while suspended in 2021, and were able to secure what could be multiple picks for his rights.

Nick M from Chicago, Ill.

What are we getting in Rashad Fenton? Could he end up as a starter?

Bair: It's definitely possible that Rashad Fenton starts, considering his resume. He has 16 starts in 47 career games, including five this season while representing the Chiefs. He was an odd man out in that Chiefs secondary but could be an important part of this one. He could theoretically start if A.J. Terrell remains unavailable, or he might compete with Darren Hall for the outside cornerback spot previously manned by Casey Hayward.

Fenton's a sure tackler and a willing run defender, which will help him fit in with the Falcons. Adding depth here was key, especially with the Falcons down some guys, including Hayward on injured reserve.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

It's nice to be in first place - for now. Obviously, our defense is still an issue that hasn't been resolved, particularly defending big "chunk" plays. There is real improvement in run defense, however, we've given up the most passing yards and are near the bottom in sacks, again. The team will need to improve both in the second half of the year. What would you address first -- the secondary or building up the pass rush?

Bair: I agree with you, David, that we've seen an uptick in explosive plays allowed. The Falcons were actually good containing them in previous weeks. What's the key there? Sure, quick tackling to prevent significant yards after the catch.

The Falcons have to be better there, especially against an explosive Chargers offense led by pinpoint accurate quarterback Justin Herbert.

I think improved quarterback pressure is the key to disrupting his rhythm. We've seen Arnold Ebiketie get pressure on the QB, even though he isn't always finishing with sacks. Lorenzo Carter needs to be more of a steady presence off the edge, with Grady Jarrett always difficult on the inside. Limiting explosives, however, starts with tackling. Can't let a five-yard pass through the air turn into a 20-yard play.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Friday's Bair Mail installment.

Victory Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Panthers

We take a monochrome look at the win over the Carolina Panthers during Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 fires up the fans during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 46

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 fires up the fans during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans march in the Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 46

Fans march in the Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the locker of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 46

View of the locker of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 46

Fans cheer during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game winning kick against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 46

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game winning kick against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer after the touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 46

Fans cheer after the touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans march in the Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 46

Fans march in the Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 46

Fans cheer before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Todd McClure Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 46

Todd McClure Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer after a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 46

Fans cheer after a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 46

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 46

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reacts after the victory against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 46

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reacts after the victory against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer after a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 46

Fans cheer after a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
VIPs and influencers pose on the red carpet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 46

VIPs and influencers pose on the red carpet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 46

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 46

Scene setters before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 46

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle in the tunnel before warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 46

Atlanta Falcons players huddle in the tunnel before warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a point after try during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 46

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a point after try during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 46

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 46

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 46

General view from the roof during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 46

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks out prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 46

General view from the roof prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons head coach said talks with Jacksonville regarding Ridley had been "on-going for a while."

news

Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson missed four games dealing with knee injury

news

Falcons trade for defensive back Rashad Fenton

Terry Fontenot makes another NFL trade deadline deal to fortify defense

news

Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Buffalo Bills

The Falcons will acquire a 2023 conditional seventh-round draft pick

news

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta moves receiver to for conditional NFL draft capital

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of 2022 NFL regular season

Depth in defensive backfield being tested by injury

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing Drake London's subtlety, Cornell Armstrong's targets and what each unit can clean up after Carolina nail-biter

It's a game that had it all. It's a notebook that tries its best to go over it.

news

Bair: What Falcons currently sitting atop NFC South means, what's required in quest to stay there

Atlanta moved a game up in the division after Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against Carolina Panthers

news

"I can't explain how valuable he is": Younghoe Koo helps lift Falcons over Panthers in overtime win

Koo kicked 100 percent in both field goals and extra points in Sunday's victory

Top News

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

Falcons Daily: What Arthur Smith said about Calvin Ridley trade to Jacksonville Jaguars

Falcons running back designated to return to practice off injured reserve

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising