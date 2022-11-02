Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

It's nice to be in first place - for now. Obviously, our defense is still an issue that hasn't been resolved, particularly defending big "chunk" plays. There is real improvement in run defense, however, we've given up the most passing yards and are near the bottom in sacks, again. The team will need to improve both in the second half of the year. What would you address first -- the secondary or building up the pass rush?

Bair: I agree with you, David, that we've seen an uptick in explosive plays allowed. The Falcons were actually good containing them in previous weeks. What's the key there? Sure, quick tackling to prevent significant yards after the catch.

The Falcons have to be better there, especially against an explosive Chargers offense led by pinpoint accurate quarterback Justin Herbert.

I think improved quarterback pressure is the key to disrupting his rhythm. We've seen Arnold Ebiketie get pressure on the QB, even though he isn't always finishing with sacks. Lorenzo Carter needs to be more of a steady presence off the edge, with Grady Jarrett always difficult on the inside. Limiting explosives, however, starts with tackling. Can't let a five-yard pass through the air turn into a 20-yard play.

