Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's offense, Troy Andersen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Casey Hayward

Nick Mandelin from Durham, N.C.

Hey, Scott. Love reading Bair Mail, never miss a single one. I'm loving how this defense is looking so far. The line has been creating some great pressure, and the secondary has been playing awesome. Speaking of the secondary, they're about to face a huge challenge against Cincy, with the likes of Chase, Higgins and Boyd. Hayden Hurst is also due for a revenge game, so to speak. We all saw what happened with Casey Hayward on his tackle attempt on Deebo late last game. Looked like he hurt his shoulder. AJ also went down with something. How do you think the young/fresh guys, such as Alford and Oliver, can do in their absence? I don't think AJ's was terrible, but Casey's didn't look great. Definitely a big challenge for this young secondary, but I do not doubt they are up to the task!

Bair: First off, let's note that Nick's question came in before Casey Hayward was placed on injured reserve. We know he'll miss at least four games, though it's uncertain if he'll miss more beyond.

Also, it should be noted that this is a big blow. I believe Hayward was the Falcons' best cornerback this season, and that's no slight to A.J. Terrell. That's a compliment to a veteran cornerback who gets it and is most always in position to make a play. He's a true pro's pro, not someone you want to target. He allowed 16 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets and an 80.2 passer rating, with two pass breakups and a pick in the end zone. That's, you know, pretty good.

The issue here is the secondary injuries go beyond Hayward. Terrell was limited with a thigh injury on Wednesday and, in a real test of their depth, Dee Alford was out with a hamstring issue. The status of those defensive backs is worth monitoring as we move forward. The Falcons are somewhat thankful, however, that defensive back might be the deepest position group.

Bryan Pool from Traveler's Rest, S.C.

Hey Bair. I got a uniform question of all things. Everyone and I mean everyone, thought the uniforms worn against the 49ers were light years ahead of what we have now. I know it's a long process to change but if every single Falcons fan loves them why not change. How do you let the organization know we would love to have those uniforms permanently!

Bair: You're right, Bryan, that it's a major undertaking to change uniforms. Takes multiple years and focus groups and tons and tons of leg work. All that said, why not switch? The red helmets are legit. I covered the Chargers a billion years ago, and their throwbacks were way better than their actual helmets. Took them forever, but they eventually switched to white helmets that are AWESOME. Falcons should do the same. That said, don't expect a permanent chance any time soon. I would think the red helmets will be seen again and again and again.

