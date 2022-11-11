Bair Mail: On what Arthur Smith said about Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Falcons long-term vision and more

I got 26 mailbag submissions between the end of the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night and Friday at 1:15 p.m., when I sat down to write this Bair Mail installment.

A whopping 23 of them were about Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder or both. I mean, wow. Fans apparently have one position on their minds after that loss. And understand why you want to talk quarterbacks. The Falcons passing game wasn't good against the Panthers, not as good and efficient as it has been at times this season.

The Falcons are best when they run and then use a defensive emphasis on run defense to score big plays. Lately, however, the Falcons aren't making opponents pay with shots down the field.

While I had hoped to talk about I wide variety of topics here today, uncle. We'll talk QBs and the other questions in the mailbag right…now:

Joshua Mayo from Oklahoma City, Okla./Savannah, Ga.

What is going on man? We can't possibly thing that we are putting the best team on the field right now. What is Arthur Smith's thought process on keeping Mariota in the game, other teams are letting their rooks play! I would much rather lose with a rook than lose with a vet!

Bair: I'll let Joshua's question, which was shortened a bit, speak to everyone's pressing topic du jour. I feel like we've addressed it from every angle both on Falcons Final Whistle and two stories written by Tori McElhaney, which you can find here and here.

It's clear that there's a group of fans who want to see Desmond Ridder who, just as a reminder, was the No. 74 overall pick and the third quarterback drafted. The volume increases after every game where Marcus Mariota doesn't perform well. It quiets a bit when his skill set helps win a Falcons game. Since the Falcons have lost two in a row and three of four.