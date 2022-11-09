Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie and the Falcons pass rush, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, and more

The Falcons enter final preparations Wednesday for a crucial NFC South matchup in Carolina and on a short week. This Thursday night affair may be influenced by weather, with heavy rain currently in the forecast.

How the Falcons handle a Thursday night contest, the pressure of an essential contest and, quite possibly, unfriendly elements will go a long way in determining the outcome.

There's a ton factoring into all that. We dive into the state of the Falcons pass rush, the performance of young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. We also discuss the upcoming schedule and whether the Falcons will go looking for defensive help in this Wednesday Bair Mail.

Mike S from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

I feel like after a hot start the sack total isn't really moving much, what do we need to do to start getting to QBs with those game changing sacks?? Maybe I'm missing something and the total is actually good but it feels like the last few QBs we faced were way too comfortable.

Bair: Hey Mike!! Great to hear from you, my friend. You're right that sack pace has slowed. The Falcons didn't have a sack versus the Chargers and but one versus Carolina. Creating pressure is more than sacks, because pressures can cause throwaways or errant throws that lead to picks or failed attempts to work the ball downfield, and the Falcons have done that at times.

That said, I agree with your points that sacks are true game changers that can ruin a drive. The Falcons are looking for more of those plays via blitzes and a more standard pass rush.

Grady Jarrett creates havoc, even when double teamed. Ta'Quon Graham has been good in those situations, even without a sack to his credit. Arnold Ebiketie has one but is often close, with eight quarterback hits to his credit. A few fixes here and there and he'll start getting home.

An inconsistent pressure makes it harder to cover, especially if the pocket's completely clean. That's where the Falcons get into trouble. Is the answer more blitzes, which expose you on the back end? Not so sure about that, especially against top quarterbacks.