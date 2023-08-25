Bair: Evaluating Arthur Smith's preseason strategy and how Falcons head coach prepared team for 2023 season

Combination of reps and rest has Atlanta ramped up and ready to go heading into roster cuts

Aug 25, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – The Falcons and Steelers did not play Thursday's preseason finale the same. Pittsburgh rolled out its starters on both sides of the ball. The Falcons left theirs (and some important backups) on the sideline and out of uniform.

You can guess what happened next. The Steelers dominated second- and sometimes third-teamers. No shocker there.

That led to a predictably lopsided score. Not that it matters much. Neither do the stats.

Don't bother looking them up. They won't tell you much.

Preserving health was prioritized, as it should have been. Seeing those battling for final roster spots play a little more didn't hurt.

The goal of these games that don't count is to prepare for those that do. Simple as that. Reps or rest both help achieve that goal.

It's a slow build from late July to early September, and the Falcons have been deliberate with how they've navigated that amount of time. Head coach Arthur Smith conducted a tough, physical, competitive camp. He left two preseason games to the reserves and gave major players a drive against Cincinnati to get their sea legs.

"If you use the preseason right, that's what it's for, to ramp up," Smith said last week, after playing the Bengals. "And everybody needs it."

Now we've reached the end of the preseason slate, with but a few practices remaining before we get to a game week. They'll pare the roster down to 53 men, create a practice squad and then turn intense eyes toward the Carolina Panthers.

The goal is to have the team at full strength, in terms of both health and execution, when they play Carolina here at Mercedes-Benz stadium in roughly two weeks.

"We'll be smart with it," Smith said. "With the exception of one or two, on that Monday heading into Week 1 against Carolina, we'll be ready to roll. There will be some guys we're cautious with. We've had a really physical camp.

"… We may be a little risk averse, but we need to be smart here. That went into a lot of the decisions tonight about who played and who didn't. But, going into that Carolina week, we'll be as close as we can to fully healthy."

That's the ultimate goal for this team as currently constructed. You want star players and major contributors available to you when it counts. You want the offense and defense on track, with live reps under belts coming out of the summer.

Smith played No. 1s a bit more in 2022, but didn't need to do that here. They got solid work in during camp, during joint practices with Miami and in a cameo vs. Cincinnati that they came of without a major injury. For the likes of Calais Campbell and Kyle Pitts and Jessie Bates and Drake London and guys of similar stature, getting to Week 1 ready to go is the only goal. And there are a lot more folks in that category than in years past

The players feel good about how the preseason was run. It gave guys a chance to compete, without overly taxing them.

Jonnu Smith, for one, feels ready to roll thanks to Arthur Smith's summer structure.

"That's the whole foundation of the NFL; you take this time to get ready for the season," he said. "You use the preseason, training camp and all these practices to get you ready. That's all that you've got. We try to take advantage of it the best way we can. Everybody's got the same amount of days, the same time frame to get better. Come Sept. 10 when we kick off, we just have to let loose and let all the hard work we've put in pay off."

Those on the roster bubble put plenty on tape, and there will be more than a few worthy of a roster spot who don't get one. Cuts must come by Tuesday, with major transactions further shaping the 2023 Falcons as they head into an important campaign where expectations have ramped up.

Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot have some good problems before them as they look back on a preseason's body of work and decide which players to move forward with.

"There are a lot of things to consider over the next couple days," Arthur Smith said. "We have a lot of tough decisions ahead of us."

Game Photos | Preseason Week 3 Falcons vs Steelers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers during Preseason Week 3.

DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 52

DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 52

DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 52

DBN march prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 52

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 52

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #1 1takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #1 1takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 high fives Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 high fives Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 52

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the National Anthem before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the National Anthem before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons walk out for the coin toss before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 52

The Atlanta Falcons walk out for the coin toss before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Coin Toss before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 52

The Coin Toss before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Train horn prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 52

Train horn prior to the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to throw the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to throw the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass \during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass \during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 52

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates after a play during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates after a play during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 and defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 and defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 52

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 sacks the quarterback during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 52

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 sacks the quarterback during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 52

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 52

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 carries the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 52

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 carries the ball during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Frisbee Dogs perform during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 52

Frisbee Dogs perform during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Frisbee dogs at halftime during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 52

Frisbee dogs at halftime during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 52

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 52

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 52

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 52

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 52

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands the ball off during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 52

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands the ball off during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 52

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
