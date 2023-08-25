Who stood out in Falcons final preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 

Rotation in the secondary

This section is less about one person standing out, and more about what we were able to glean from the rotation in the secondary throughout Thursday's game. It was interesting because the group that started the game was not the group I had pegged to start.

If the Falcons were going to follow their most recent pattern of the second-team secondary it would have been Jaylinn Hawkins and Micah Abernathy at safety, Darren Hall and Breon Borders at cornerback and Clark Phillips III at nickel (when applicable). While Hawkins, Borders and Phillips were all present in the starting lineup, their pairings were mixed. DeMarcco Hellams got the start at safety alongside Hawkins, who played in the first quarter. Micah Abernathy rotated in for Hawkins to start the second quarter and remained there for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Hellams was rotated out in the fourth quarter for Lukas Denis.

This is important as the Falcons work to figure out if carrying a fifth safety (i.e. potentially Hellams) would be beneficial for them. Hellams has had a standout preseason, but the safety position is a near-complete one with Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, Hawkins and (hypothetically) Abernathy likely to make the initial 53-man roster. A note on Abernathy, though, is that maybe he's not a lock as originally expected. He did play quite a bit against the Steelers on Thursday, so perhaps the Falcons coaching staff is going back and forth a little bit on that fourth safety spot. For the third time in the preseason, Hellams was one of the top tacklers for the Falcons.

If the Falcons think Hellams has had too solid of a preseason performance to clear waivers and return to the practice squad, perhaps there has to be a fifth spot in the room for him (and that's if he's not No. 4 already). We'll know more on Tuesday when official cuts happen.

As for the cornerback position, Tre Flowers did not dress on Thursday night alongside A.J. Terrell. That would indicate that - barring any crazy changes - he's likely starting opposite Terrell come Week 1 with Jeff Okudah still rehabbing his ankle. On Thursday, Borders got the start with rookie Natrone Brooks playing opposite him. Brooks got a healthy dose of a welcome-to-the-NFL moment when George Pickens went up over him to get the Steelers just outside their endzone on their first drive. That one play wasn't quite indicative of his entire evening, though, as he fights for a roster spot with a couple PBUs.

However, it was interesting seeing so much of Brooks and Borders while not seeing Hall until the second half. Is this indicative of Hall's spot on the active 53-man roster being up for grabs?

As for Phillips, he had some good moments and some yep-he's-still-a-rookie moments. He finished the night with only three tackles, but did seem to hold his own at slot corner when called upon. The expectation is that Dee Alford will be the Falcons starting nickel, but Phillips could be considered the second option with Mike Hughes working through a soft-tissue injury, which will be reevaluated before Week 1.