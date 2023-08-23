Falcons close Saturday and Sunday practices to fans, move indoors

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Out of an abundance of caution for Atlanta Falcons fans, players and staff, Saturday and Sunday's AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practices at IBM Performance Field have been closed to fans as the practices move indoors due to forecasted excessive heat.
Atlanta closes its preseason Thursday by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before opening the regular season Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at home against the Carolina Panthers. Ticket information for all games can be found at AtlantaFalcons.com/tickets.