Five players to watch in final preseason game vs. Steelers

TE John FitzPatrick

FitzPatrick could be a not-so-sneaky threat in the passing game if kept around this season. He wouldn't be quite so covert since he's 6-foot-7 ad 250 pounds, so it'd be difficult to miss him. But it wouldn't be a surprise, especially since he and Ridder are from the Falcons' same 2022 draft class. Even Ridder has said FitzPatrick is going to get his fair share of touches this year. Again, that's if FitzPatrick is kept around.

The Falcons' go-to tight end is obviously Kyle Pitts. The two have a similar build, though. Pitts is only an inch shorter and four pounds lighter, and he is always a threat in the passing game when healthy.

That health caveat has played a large factor in FitzPatrick's young career already. That's likely why he hasn't developed into a well-known name yet. He spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve.

FitzPatrick has appeared in both preseason games so far, though he only recorded stats in the second. He had two catches on three targets for 30 yards. The second reception came in a clutch moment during the Falcons' final game-tying drive. FitzPatrick caught a 25-yard pass from Woodside to move the chains and break Atlanta into enemy territory. It was the longest play of that drive and therefore helped set up the game-deciding field goal.