Five players to watch in final preseason game vs. Steelers

The Falcons host the Steelers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for their third and final preseason game of 2023.

Aug 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One more, then it counts.

The Falcons have their third and final preseason game Thursday (7:30 p.m., FOX 5; 92.9-FM) against the Pittsburgh Steelers iatMercedes-Benz Stadium. That will mark the unofficial end of the Falcons' training camp. Atlanta is still technically hosting two more practices Saturday and Sunday before the cutdown deadline Tuesday.

Because of the dark cloud that looms over Tuesday, when the 90-man roster will be narrowed down to 53 men, Thursday's exhibition event doubles as the Falcons' last live audition to make the team. It's safe to assume game film weighs more than practice film during the evaluation period. So, this is serious even if the outcome doesn't really matter.

With that said, yours truly will be keeping a close eye on players who could be considered on the bubble. Below are just five to watch.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons vs Bengals

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals during Preseason Week 2.

Team huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 112

Team huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 112

Fans participate in the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The drum-line performs before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 112

The drum-line performs before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The drum-line performs during the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 112

The drum-line performs during the Dirty Birds March before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 and XXXXX warm up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 and XXXXX warm up before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 112

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warm up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warm up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 huddles the team prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 112

Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 112

Girls Flag Football players pull the train horn before the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the huddle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the huddle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 112

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 breaks a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 breaks a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 defends during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a stop during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a stop during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
An overall of the stadium after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 112

An overall of the stadium after Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 dives for the pylon during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 dives for the pylon during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 catches a pass during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 catches a pass during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. The touchdown was overturned on review. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 112

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 calls out a play during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 calls out a play during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 react during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 react during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Delontae Scott #73 pursues the ball carrier during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Delontae Scott #73 pursues the ball carrier during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after fielding a punt during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 112

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after fielding a punt during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 defends during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 defends during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #69 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 runs after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 runs down field to cover a punt during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 runs down field to cover a punt during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 112

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Frank Ginda #42 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 hugs a Bengals player after during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 hugs a Bengals player after during the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 112

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCulloug h #49 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michal Menet #72 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 112

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michal Menet #72 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 112

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 112

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 112

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 jersey swap after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 112

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 112

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 with a Bengals player after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 112

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 with a Bengals player after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 112

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with the Bengals head coach after the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

QB Logan Woodside

Woodside is listed as the third-string quarterback on the latest depth chart, and that was made clear in the last Friday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which ended in a 13-all tie. Desmond Ridder got the start as QB1, played one series — completing seven of his nine pass attempts for 80 yards and an interception — and was quickly replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke then led five series, completing 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 162 yards. And Woodside finished off the final three series, including the one that set up the Falcons' game-tying field goal within the last minute. He completed four of his six pass attempts for 58 yards.

Woodside saw a lot less field time than sin the first preseason game, a win over the Miami Dolphins, when he played all four quarters and completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 146 yards.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith applauded how Woodside has performed throughout training camp more than once, acknowledging that makes the decision on whether to keep all three quarterbacks much more difficult. Atlanta had two on its initial 53-man roster last season with Ridder and Marcus Mariota. But that doesn't have to be the case in 2023.

AF_20230821_Practice_JB3_1678
© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

TE John FitzPatrick

FitzPatrick could be a not-so-sneaky threat in the passing game if kept around this season. He wouldn't be quite so covert since he's 6-foot-7 ad 250 pounds, so it'd be difficult to miss him. But it wouldn't be a surprise, especially since he and Ridder are from the Falcons' same 2022 draft class. Even Ridder has said FitzPatrick is going to get his fair share of touches this year. Again, that's if FitzPatrick is kept around.

The Falcons' go-to tight end is obviously Kyle Pitts. The two have a similar build, though. Pitts is only an inch shorter and four pounds lighter, and he is always a threat in the passing game when healthy.

That health caveat has played a large factor in FitzPatrick's young career already. That's likely why he hasn't developed into a well-known name yet. He spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve.

FitzPatrick has appeared in both preseason games so far, though he only recorded stats in the second. He had two catches on three targets for 30 yards. The second reception came in a clutch moment during the Falcons' final game-tying drive. FitzPatrick caught a 25-yard pass from Woodside to move the chains and break Atlanta into enemy territory. It was the longest play of that drive and therefore helped set up the game-deciding field goal.

Thursday provides another opportunity for FitzPatrick to show the Falcons decision-makers that he has the potential to be more than just a big body in the blocking game. He can be an impact-play threat, too.

WR Josh Ali

There are multiple wide receivers who could be put on this list. That's the nature of the preseason. Offensive weapons galore.

Ali, however, is the one who stood out because he is also consciously trying to make a push for a spot on special teams. He knows that is another way to make this team, and then he can build from there. Which is true.

Ali said he believes he has already shown his coaches what he brings to the table offensively, and he has done so over time, too. He spent 2022, his rookie season, on the Falcons' practice squad. He did appear in two regular-season games, taking 14 offensive snaps, but did not capitalize on his one target.

This preseason, against the Dolphins, Ali caught one pass on three targets for 14 yards. Versus the Bengals, he led the Falcons with three catches on four targets for 39 yards. His longest reception was a 21-yarder.

On Thursday, Ali hopes to get more chances on special teams. He hasn't gotten as many reps in that phase of the game as he would have liked so far, and this is his last exhibition chance to do so. If Ali does receive the opportunity and actually puts his money where his mouth is, then special teams could very well be how Ali earns a bid.

S DeMarcco Hellams

Hellams shouldn't even be on the bubble. But the Falcons' safety room is crowed with talent and all of its members are healthy (unlike the cornerbacks). And thus, Hellams' roster spot is not guaranteed.

On the most recent depth chart, Richie Grant and Jessie Bates III are down as the starters. Jaylinn Hawkins and Micah Abernathy are the backups. Hellams is a reserve.

Hellams, though, has made a splash in training camp. He has had back-to-back games with an interception. He returned his pick against the Dolphins for 15 yards in the first quarter, and he returned his pick against the Bengals for five yards in the fourth quarter. Between the two games, Hellams has been responsible for 12 tackles, three pass breakups and the two interceptions. Smith spoke highly of Hellams after each performance.

The Falcons selected Hellams with a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft. He finished out his four-year career at Alabama with 255 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble and recovery. Smith said what the Falcons staff sees out of Hellams on a day-to-day basis is exactly what members saw when he was at Alabama — and that's why he's here.

Another interception Thursday and there's no way Hellams gets cut.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons at Dolphins

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins during Preseason Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 189

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 189

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 189

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 189

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 189

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 189

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 189

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 189

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 189

Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 189

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 189

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 189

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 189

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 189

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 189

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 189

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 189

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 189

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 189

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 189

General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 189

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 189

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 189

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 189

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 189

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 189

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 189

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 189

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
131 / 189

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
132 / 189

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 189

View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
134 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
135 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
136 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
137 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
138 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
139 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
140 / 189

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
141 / 189

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
142 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
143 / 189

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
144 / 189

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
145 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
146 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
147 / 189

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
148 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
149 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
150 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
151 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
152 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
153 / 189

Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
154 / 189

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
155 / 189

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
156 / 189

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
157 / 189

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
158 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
159 / 189

Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
160 / 189

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
161 / 189

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
162 / 189

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
163 / 189

General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
164 / 189

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons