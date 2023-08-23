Behind the Ink: Bud Dupree's commitment to family, central Georgia community expressed through tattoos

He had "Sophia" written on his right shoulder, with his mother's name surrounded by a rose and a pair hair cutting shears. Sophia Stephens was a longtime hair stylist who was well known in Macon, with her shop a meeting place for many in the neighborhood.

"The whole community revolved around my mom. She was the key, the cornerstone of our community," Dupree said. "Her shop was a big part in the growth of the community and the city as well. So, man, I always loved my mom for that. You know, she just provided for so many people. When I got that, I got a rose with some scissors that emphasize her love for doing hair and being a hairdresser, and I then got "Sophia" around that. It was my second, probably my third tattoo."

While he wanted to honor his mother and her contributions to the community, the art also served another purpose.

"When you're a kid and you go outside when you're not supposed to go outside and you roll around and walk down the street, but then you come back, and you've got some flowers -- that's how you smooth it over," Dupree said with a smile. "It's a little trick you've got to play. That one opened the gate for me for her to not saying anything else about me getting more tattoos."