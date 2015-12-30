'Babineaux's Unit' to Set Historic Milestone

Dec 30, 2015
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Like every NFL player, Jonathan Babineaux has one scheduled day off each week during the regular season. While he could spend that precious time by catching up on rest, hanging out with family/friends or taking care of errands, he instead uses it as an opportunity to give back through Babineaux's unit: created in 2008 as a way to help others and say thanks to those who dedicate their lives to community service.

From LGBT teens to 9/11 first responders to homeless infants, Babineaux has aided the lives of many throughout Georgia and his hometown, Port Arthur, Tex. And he's done so at an unprecedented rate.

On Sunday, Babineaux will reach his personal goal of donating to 95 charities and nonprofits. World Relief Atlanta and Cure Childhood Cancer will be his guests versus the Saints, and by assisting them, the longest-tenured Falcon will have impacted the same number of organizations as the number on his jersey.

