Babineaux Primed for Productive Season

When asked what makes Quinn's approach unique, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound veteran gave a common answer: the simplicity. Instead of getting bogged down in complex responsibilities and confusing rhetoric, the players are able to rely on their natural skill to hinder opponents.

"It's just more of an attacking style," he explained. "We're not reading anything, we're just getting off the ball and getting to the backfield."

Versatile front seven defenders tend to thrive in Quinn's scheme, and Babineaux definitely brings that element to the table. We saw this last year when he shifted to defensive end in the 3-4 set; now, he's being shuffled along the interior in a number of roles.

"Good players can play in a lot of systems, and he's certainly one," Quinn said. "He's got strength enough in his upper body, (he has the) hands to play two-gap and then he's got the quickness to be a pass-rusher.

"I like how he can communicate on the field. He's seen so much ball. He's able to call some things out … he's off to a good start. He really is," Quinn said.

Of course, having Beasley, Clayborn and other effective options next to Babineaux aids him tremendously. It's been a while since the Falcons have had this much depth at D-line, and with the right mindset and good health, that group can quickly evolve into a strength.