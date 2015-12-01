Attention to Details Helping Allen Succeed at FS

Dec 01, 2015 at 05:06 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

When Ricardo Allen got cut months after being drafted by Atlanta in the fifth round, he could have let the unexpected hardship affect him in two extremely different ways. He could have remained upset and held grudges as he joined the practice squad, or he could have conceded that, maybe, it happened for a reason.

Allen opted for the latter path, and by doing so, has been able to grow into a valuable member of Dan Quinn's defense. Heading into Week 13's matchup in Tampa Bay, the 5-foot-9 DB leads the Falcons with three interceptions and, after moving from cornerback, has taken on a leadership role at free safety.

"I think that probably was the best thing that could have happened to me last year," he said of being cut. "When it happened, you're like, 'Why did this happen to me? I think I'm better than some people on this team. I know I can help somewhere on special teams.'

"And then you realize it's bigger than you. It's bigger than you in that maybe you (have) some growing to do."

In 2014, Allen was able to figure out why NFL players succeed and, more importantly, why they fail. This experience taught him the difference between good and great players is often the focus placed on minute details. So he began putting in a lot more work off the field.

Constantly poring over tape has helped Allen make a relatively smooth conversion to his new role, and it's paid off a number of times—including Sunday's contest against the Vikings, when he picked off Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone.

Allen admitted Monday that, in the past, he'd let QBs influence him negatively. Accepting this, he asked himself, "What can I do to change it up on them and actually make it a chess game with me and them?"

"It comes with a lot of hours of film study. You start to notice—you just watch over and over—you start to notice what they're really trying to do to you," he said. "What they're doing before the play, what they're doing once the play starts."

On the play that led to his third INT of 2015, Allen felt Minnesota's tight end, Kyle Rudolph, coming up the seam right as Bridgewater pump faked to the outside. By examining lots of Bridgewater's throws, he recognized the young quarterback was trying to get him off the ball.

"That's a false one every time," Allen explained. "If he looks at his read, pumps you that way, don't ever go for it because he's coming back for something else."

Smart enough not to bite, Allen broke towards Rudolph right as Bridgewater faked, quickly made up a lot of ground, leaped in the air and created a huge turnover. For the second consecutive game, the 23-year-old brought an end to what appeared to be a scoring drive.

"When you play middle field safety, which Ricardo does a lot, you know some routes are going to challenge you," said Quinn. "That's one we've practice a bunch, and I thought he played it just right."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

'As locked in as I've ever been': The story of Grady Jarrett's perfect wrestling run

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 7 of the 2023 regular season

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why you should care about "the middle eight" in Falcons loss to Commanders, too

Advertising