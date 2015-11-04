Atlanta to Host 2018 CFB National Championship

Nov 04, 2015 at 05:39 AM

The College Football Playoff announced today that Atlanta has been selected to host the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, which is scheduled to be played on Monday, January 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"This is a very exciting day for everyone involved and a huge win for the Atlanta community," said Dan Corso, Executive Director of the Atlanta Sports Council. "The bid process, which began in February of this year, was truly a team effort and we could not be more proud of the group of partners we have here in Atlanta. Together, we look forward to working with the College Football Playoff to host an unforgettable event and showcasing all that Atlanta has to offer as a host city."

Leaders from around the Atlanta community teamed up on the proposal which was submitted this past May, and Atlanta was ultimately selected over Houston, Miami and Santa Clara. The Atlanta Bid Committee included representatives of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Atlanta Falcons, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia Tech and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

As part of Atlanta's pitch, the Atlanta Bid Committee focused on the unique qualifications that set Atlanta apart, such as the accessibility with the world's busiest airport and public transportation options, downtown walkability to hotels and world-class attractions like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, College Football Hall of Fame and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. All of these combine to uniquely position Atlanta as a first-class, fan-friendly host city.

Officials from the College Football Playoff visited Atlanta as part of the bid process in mid-July and toured ancillary event venues, hotels, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Preview Center and the construction site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We are excited and proud to host the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium," said Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC and Atlanta Falcons Stadium Company, developer and operator of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  "We promise to offer a first-class experience for teams, fans, media and business partners, and we will do everything we can to take this championship game to the next level in 2018."

Atlanta is also home to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl who is part of the College Football Playoff's six-bowl semifinal rotation, and is slated to host its first Playoff Semifinal on December 31, 2016, along with the Fiesta Bowl.

# # #

About the Atlanta Sports Council

The Atlanta Sports Council (ASC), a division of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, facilitates the growth and development of sports in metro Atlanta by serving as a recruiter for major regional, national and international sports events. The organization plays an important role in improving the quality of life for residents in the region through sports, working to drive economic growth and visibility and acting as an advocate for the area teams and annual sports events. For more information, visit www.AtlantaSportsCouncil.com

About Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a multi-purpose venue featuring flexible capacity; a retractable roof structure inspired by the oculus in the ancient Rome Pantheon; views of the Atlanta skyline; a 360-degree HD video halo board that, at nearly six stories tall and 1,100 linear feet in diameter, will be the largest in the NFL and the world; an exterior fan plaza that will provide fans with pre- and post-game entertainment; and a technology lounge offering a unique game-day experience full of media content and full game-day immersion. Founding partners include IBM, Equifax, SunTrust, Novelis, Home Depot, NCR and American Family Insurance.

For more information on Mercedes-Benz stadium and to view project renderings, photos and construction progress, or to learn how to secure seats in the stadium, visit www.mercedesbenzstadium.com and follow @MBStadium.

