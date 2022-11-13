Top three Week 10 NFL games Falcons fans should care about

Falcons would benefit from losses by Buccaneers, Saints and 49ers

Nov 13, 2022 at 09:46 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have the weekend off after playing on Thursday night. That game didn't go well, resulting in a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Falcons are now two games under .500 and, depending on how the remaining Week 10 slate goes, they could move back in the pack in the division and conference.

As we said in the Falcons Final Whistle podcast, fans should be focused on stacking wins over standings. There are seven games remaining this season, with plenty of opportunity to end up in a good position without having to scoreboard watch. Not that much, anyway.

There are certainly games of interest to Falcons fans on Sunday. Here are the top three to keep an eye on, including that you watch with your first cup of coffee:

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay in Munich

When: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where to watch: NFL Network

Why it's important: The Falcons are currently a half-game off the pace in the NFC South. If Tampa Bay loses to the Seahawks, which is possible considering how well Seattle is playing these days, the division will come back to the Falcons. A negative result for Tampa Bay would put the Bucs and Falcons into a virtual tie atop the division, even a 4-6. The NFC South jokes would crank back up again, but it'd be worth being a punchline if the team isn't as dependent on Tampa Bay faltering in the future. The Bucs' schedule isn't too tough, and Seattle is certainly capable of taking this one.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch: FOX

Why it's important: It's not hard for Falcons fans to root against the rival Saints. It comes naturally after all these years battling each other, and this one's important. A Saints win over a downtrodden Steelers team would push them to a 4-6 record equal to the Falcons. Atlanta would fall into below New Orleans after losing to them in Week 1, though a tiebreaker with them ultimately will be settled down the road. Pittsburgh seems to be getting TJ Watt back on Sunday, and he's a one-man wrecking crew who could make the Saints' offense miserable. New Orleans' defense has struggled at times, and Falcons fans would hope for another bad day at the office against the Steelers.

Chargers at San Francisco

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC

Why it's important: It's waaaaaaaaaay too early to look at wild card standings, but the 49ers are the NFC's No. 7 seed right now, with the Falcons in the ninth spot. Washington is a game up in the No. 8 spot, but the Falcons play them in two weeks and will have a chance to get ahead of the Commanders with a win against them. They've already played the 49ers and own a head-to-head tiebreaker against them, but the 4-4 49ers need to fall back a bit to make that relevant. While the Falcons just wanted to struggle when playing them in Week 9, they want the best for L.A. In Week 10 despite the fact Keenan Allen and Mike Williams remain out.

Game Photos | Week 10 Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail of The Atlanta Falcons helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a block during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrate after a catch during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 line up before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball for a first down during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 react after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to throw a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 shakes hands with the kicker of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 pose for a photo with Carolina Panthers players after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

