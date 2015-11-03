AskAndrew: Tuesday Falcons Mailbag

I think it's too soon to be worried because, numbers-wise, low production is common among rookies at Beasley's position. JJ Watt, possibly the best defensive player of all-time, also had two sacks in his first eight professional games; 2011 first-round pick Cameron Jordan had just one sack through 16 NFL contests, then averaged 9.33 in his next three campaigns. These are two of many, many examples, and though Beasley isn't putting up big stats yet, that doesn't mean he's destined to be an underachiever. He deserves, and will receive, a lot more time to develop.