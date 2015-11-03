AskAndrew: Tuesday Falcons Mailbag

I think it's too soon to be worried because, numbers-wise, low production is common among rookies at Beasley's position. JJ Watt, possibly the best defensive player of all-time, also had two sacks in his first eight professional games; 2011 first-round pick Cameron Jordan had just one sack through 16 NFL contests, then averaged 9.33 in his next three campaigns. These are two of many, many examples, and though Beasley isn't putting up big stats yet, that doesn't mean he's destined to be an underachiever. He deserves, and will receive, a lot more time to develop.
There were no official updates Monday on Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford's injuries, but Dan Quinn said Trufant is "doing well" after hurting his lower back against Tampa Bay. We'll know more about his status as the week progresses.
That's always possible this time of year. However, the Falcons don't appear to be especially motivated to strike a deal. Quinn on Monday said he and the front office are always talking about ways to improve the team, but added a trade isn't more imminent now than any other time.
Every game in the NFL is winnable. The Colts and Vikings are two good teams, but if the Falcons cut down on turnovers and play disciplined football, they can take care of business against both of those opponents.
Justin Hardy's role will definitely expand in the passing game. He's a big part of Atlanta's long-term plans on offense, and his encouraging performance this weekend was undoubtedly encouraging. He could be a valuable returner in the second half, too, but that's less certain. Devin Hester should soon be healthy, and Eric Weems, who looked good versus the Bucs, has done well in Hester's place.