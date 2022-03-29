Arthur Smith doesn't expect Marcus Mariota to be Matt Ryan, will 'tailor' scheme to fit new skill set

Smith has plenty of experience helping unique skill sets thrive after previous struggles, as he did with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. He did something similar with Patterson in Atlanta last year, and helped the offensive weapon have a breakout season.

"It's no different than what we did with CP," Smith said. "You play to your players strengths. That's what good coaching is."

It's also smart to not assume Mariota will step in and fill Ryan's exact leadership void. The longtime Falcons leader had complete command of the locker room with his poise and leadership style, which exuded positivity while demanding excellence, often with four-letter words.

"It must be authentic," Smith said. "Different guys step up every year. Guys often take steps and feel more comfortable in his role. But, certainly, Matt had a different affect based on the year he was there, as a young guy to when he was the old man in the room. No matter the age, if you have leadership skills and you can produce, people usually listen.

While the Falcons plan on adding to their quarterback room, Smith said Mariota will have a "great opportunity" to be the 2022 starting quarterback. Many have asked about Mariota being benched during Smith's season working with him as offensive coordinator, but Smith answers those queries with confidence that their partnership will work the second go-round.