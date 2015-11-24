Andersen, Kenn Among HOF Semifinalists

The NFL on Tuesday announced that Falcons legends Morten Andersen and Michael Kenn have been named semifinalists for the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Andersen, 55, played 25 years in the NFL—13 with Atlanta. The Denmark native is best known for his game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship Game, which sent the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance. In 2006, during his second stint in Atlanta, he became the all-time NFL leader in points and field goals made. In his final season before retiring at 47 years old, Andersen made 25 of 28 field goals—a 89.3 percent success rate, the best of his illustrious career.

Andersen was named to seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro teams and the All-Decade teams for the 1980s and 1990s.

Kenn, 59, was drafted by the Falcons in the first round (13th overall) of the 1978 Draft. A powerful, consistent offensive tackle, the University of Michigan product spent all of his 17 NFL campaigns with Atlanta and owns the franchise records for most games played and started (271).