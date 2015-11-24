Andersen, Kenn Among HOF Semifinalists

Nov 24, 2015 at 11:34 AM
Andrew Hirsh

Throwback Thursday: Falcons Through the Years

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look some of the Falcons greats as we continue to celebrate 50 seasons, presented by Equifax.

Wallace Francis
1 / 14

Wallace Francis (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

William Andrews
2 / 14

William Andrews (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

William Andrews (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
3 / 14

William Andrews (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Tommy Nobis
4 / 14

Tommy Nobis (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Tommy Nobis (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
5 / 14

Tommy Nobis (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Steve Bartkowski
6 / 14

Steve Bartkowski (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Deion Sanders
7 / 14

Deion Sanders (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

David Archer
8 / 14

David Archer (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

David Archer (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
9 / 14

David Archer (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Claude Humphrey
10 / 14

Claude Humphrey (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
11 / 14

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson  (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Steve Bartkowski (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
12 / 14

Steve Bartkowski (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Alfred Jackson
13 / 14

Alfred Jackson (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Alfred Jackson (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
14 / 14

Alfred Jackson (photo courtesy of Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The NFL on Tuesday announced that Falcons legends Morten Andersen and Michael Kenn have been named semifinalists for the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Andersen, 55, played 25 years in the NFL—13 with Atlanta. The Denmark native is best known for his game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship Game, which sent the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance. In 2006, during his second stint in Atlanta, he became the all-time NFL leader in points and field goals made. In his final season before retiring at 47 years old, Andersen made 25 of 28 field goals—a 89.3 percent success rate, the best of his illustrious career.

Andersen was named to seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro teams and the All-Decade teams for the 1980s and 1990s.

Kenn, 59, was drafted by the Falcons in the first round (13th overall) of the 1978 Draft. A powerful, consistent offensive tackle, the University of Michigan product spent all of his 17 NFL campaigns with Atlanta and owns the franchise records for most games played and started (271).

Ken was named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. The Falcons retired his No. 78 in 2008.

