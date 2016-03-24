AMBSE Elevates Zulawski, Drake

AMB Sports & Entertainment (AMBSE) today announced the promotion of Tim Zulawski to Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and named Michael Drake Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer – Business Operations. AMBSE operates the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC and Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in June 2017. Zulawski and Drake will both report to Rich McKay, AMBSE president, in their new roles.

Zulawski, who has been with the Falcons since 2003, has assumed leadership of all strategy, growth and management of sponsorship sales and service, as well as broadcast sales and service for the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Zulawski, who spearheaded negotiations with Mercedes-Benz on the 27-year naming rights agreement for the new stadium, will also be responsible for major events sales. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been named host site for the 2018 College Football Championship, the 2020 NCAA Final Four and is host venue in Atlanta's Super Bowl bid for the 2019, 2020 or 2021 game.

Drake, most recently vice president of sales & marketing for Legends Global Sales, will oversee all ticket and suite sales, personal seat license sales for the Falcons, ticketing and suite sales for United and other stadium events, as well as the tour and catered events business at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In his previous role at Legends, Drake joined the Falcons new stadium project in 2013 and has been responsible for all luxury suite and personal seat license sales and service. He has also played a large role in the premium space design team for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Legends will remain a highly-valued partner of AMBSE and will continue in its critical role on all facets of Mercedes-Benz Stadium sales under Drake's supervision.

"We have one of the strongest partnership portfolios in sports due in large part to Tim Zulawski's work ethic and ability to establish and build mutually-beneficial relationships," said McKay. "Our partners value his approach and passion for meeting their objectives and the sales and partnership team he has helped build for us reflects his standard of excellence on a daily basis."

"Michael Drake is one of the very best premium sales experts in the world and an excellent cultural fit for our company so we are thrilled to add someone with his depth of experience and character in this critical area to our leadership group," said McKay. "Both Michael and Legends have done a tremendous job since kicking off the stadium project in 2013 and we look forward to continued success together."

Zulawski was recently named as one of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under Forty honorees for 2016. In addition to his work on AMBSE's Mercedes-Benz partnership, Zulawski was responsible for leading Founding Partner relationships, including: IBM, Equifax, The Home Depot, American Family Insurance and NCR, among many others. In addition to his new internal responsibilities, Zulawski will continue to oversee existing brokerage agreements between the Falcons and the Georgia Dome and Georgia World Congress Center. The Buffalo, New York native joined the Falcons in 2003 after stints at Palace Sports & Entertainment and with the Buffalo Bills.