AMBSE Elevates Zulawski, Drake

Mar 24, 2016 at 06:05 AM

Interior Construction Continues at MB Stadium

Take a look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as interior progress continues. These photos show installation of exterior glass, interior wall framing on the suite levels and steel framing for the suite glass fronts.

No Title
1 / 14
No Title
2 / 14
No Title
3 / 14
No Title
4 / 14
No Title
5 / 14
No Title
6 / 14
No Title
7 / 14
No Title
8 / 14
No Title
9 / 14
No Title
10 / 14
No Title
11 / 14
No Title
12 / 14
No Title
13 / 14
No Title
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

AMB Sports & Entertainment (AMBSE) today announced the promotion of Tim Zulawski to Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and named Michael Drake Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer – Business Operations. AMBSE operates the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United FC and Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in June 2017. Zulawski and Drake will both report to Rich McKay, AMBSE president, in their new roles.

Zulawski, who has been with the Falcons since 2003, has assumed leadership of all strategy, growth and management of sponsorship sales and service, as well as broadcast sales and service for the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Zulawski, who spearheaded negotiations with Mercedes-Benz on the 27-year naming rights agreement for the new stadium, will also be responsible for major events sales. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been named host site for the 2018 College Football Championship, the 2020 NCAA Final Four and is host venue in Atlanta's Super Bowl bid for the 2019, 2020 or 2021 game.

Drake, most recently vice president of sales & marketing for Legends Global Sales, will oversee all ticket and suite sales, personal seat license sales for the Falcons, ticketing and suite sales for United and other stadium events, as well as the tour and catered events business at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In his previous role at Legends, Drake joined the Falcons new stadium project in 2013 and has been responsible for all luxury suite and personal seat license sales and service. He has also played a large role in the premium space design team for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Legends will remain a highly-valued partner of AMBSE and will continue in its critical role on all facets of Mercedes-Benz Stadium sales under Drake's supervision.

"We have one of the strongest partnership portfolios in sports due in large part to Tim Zulawski's work ethic and ability to establish and build mutually-beneficial relationships," said McKay. "Our partners value his approach and passion for meeting their objectives and the sales and partnership team he has helped build for us reflects his standard of excellence on a daily basis."

"Michael Drake is one of the very best premium sales experts in the world and an excellent cultural fit for our company so we are thrilled to add someone with his depth of experience and character in this critical area to our leadership group," said McKay. "Both Michael and Legends have done a tremendous job since kicking off the stadium project in 2013 and we look forward to continued success together."

Zulawski was recently named as one of Sports Business Journal's Forty Under Forty honorees for 2016. In addition to his work on AMBSE's Mercedes-Benz partnership, Zulawski was responsible for leading Founding Partner relationships, including: IBM, Equifax, The Home Depot, American Family Insurance and NCR, among many others. In addition to his new internal responsibilities, Zulawski will continue to oversee existing brokerage agreements between the Falcons and the Georgia Dome and Georgia World Congress Center. The Buffalo, New York native joined the Falcons in 2003 after stints at Palace Sports & Entertainment and with the Buffalo Bills.

Drake joined Legends and its executive team in 2009 to help oversee suite, club and season ticket sales for the San Francisco 49'ers Levi's Stadium project and before Legends was formed, Drake was a luxury suite consultant on the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium project. Prior to his time on the Dallas project, Drake was vice president of corporate sponsorships for Mandalay Sports Entertainment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons Daily: 'Drake is wired the right way': What Drake London has learned, how he has evolved during rookie year

Nerdy Birds: Tyler Allgeier's historic season, Chris Lindstrom's arrival and more

How Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being unavailable in Week 16 impacts Falcons

Falcons Injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out of Week 16 game vs. Ravens

Advertising