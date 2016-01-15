Allen's Evolution a Key to Atlanta's Defense

Beyond the game-changing moments, Allen's work in the middle field was consistently solid. He earned a positive Pro Football Focus grade nine times this year and finished with a 3.3 overall mark. Only Desmond Trufant's coverage grade was higher on Atlanta's defense.

"He's grown a lot. He's always working," Trufant said of Allen. "He went from corner to free safety, and it looks like he has been playing there his whole life. He has a lot of big things ahead of him."

Perhaps the most impressive part of Allen's evolution is the way he responded to adversity. Spending a year on the practice squad gave him valuable perspective. Now, having proved himself, he appears destined for a lengthy, rewarding NFL career.

"I think that probably was the best thing that could have happened to me last year," he said of being cut. "When it happened, you're like, 'Why did this happen to me? I think I'm better than some people on this team. I know I can help somewhere on special teams.'"