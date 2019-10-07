A Quarterback's Take: It's gut-check time for Falcons

Players are going to have to lead gut-check efforts

In 1986, I was in my third season in the NFL, and I was the Falcons starting quarterback when we started the season 5-1-1. But we lost our next three games, and we had lost our grip on the NFC West to the Los Angeles Rams, who we had already beaten. And we had the defending Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears coming to town.

With that critical game on the horizon, and our season on the ropes, Jeff Van Note, Mike Kenn and Buddy Curry lead a players-only meeting. We needed to look inside ourselves and regain the understanding of what we were player for. It wasn't about calling any one person out, but we talked about accountability as players, looking inside ourselves and understanding the basis that we were accountable to the person to our right and left.

It helped us get some things out on the table so that we didn't lose trust, we didn't leave things unsaid, and we went out on the field knowing we were all in it together and we all had each other's backs. We couldn't walk out onto the field hanging onto any baggage.

The meeting worked. We came out that week and played freer, we eliminated the anxieties about being blamed for mistakes and took all of that of our backs. We came out and played more as a team, and we played with a different energy as we jumped out to a 10-0 lead over the Bears. Unfortunately, I ended up injuring my shoulder in the second half, and we ended up losing that game by a field goal. But there's no doubt that we played differently after resetting our connection as a team.

Sometimes in the minutiae of a week, you lose perspective of the bigger picture. Ultimately, you're there to play for each other. This is the greatest team sport there is.