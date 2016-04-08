7 LB Options Falcons Could Explore in 2016 Draft

Apr 08, 2016 at 04:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

The upcoming NFL Draft is chock-full of intriguing options at linebacker, and the Falcons, who have a number of vacancies in its front seven, could be ready to invest heavily in that area. Here's a look at some LB prospects Atlanta might target.

Deion Jones, LSU: The Falcons conducted a private workout with Jones, so the interest is there. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at his pro day—faster than every other LB/DL time at the scouting combine. LSU coach Les Miles told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure that Jones is the fastest linebacker with size he's been around. "That fits into the NFL game as a guy that can move and make plays and has ball skills. (Jones is) going to fit right into the NFL game," Miles said.

Darron Lee, Ohio State: A Freshman All-American who helped the Buckeyes to their 2014 National Championship, Lee is a linebacker who thrives in all defensive situations. Known for his speed, the 6-foot-1, 232-pounder tallied the fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers at the combine (4.47 seconds). Lee's initial burst is impressive, as well, and his ability to bend the edge makes him especially dangerous during blitz packages.

Kamalei Correa, Boise State: If Atlanta doesn't choose a linebacker in the first round, Correa may be a worthwhile pick in the second or third. The Hawaii native impressed at the combine and his pro day—which the Falcons attended—and has the kind of explosiveness Quinn desires. Correa also offers a variety of effective pass rushing moves and can hold his own in coverage.

Reggie Ragland, Alabama: With a high football IQ, a unique ability to shed blocks and good coverage skills, Ragland projects to be a solid inside linebacker at the NFL level. He thrives against the run, too, and has the kind of closing speed needed to track down pro RBs. Ragland was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American thanks to his 97 tackles (56 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Leonard Floyd, Georgia: While he remains on the skinny side, Floyd opted to leave college following his junior year and projects to be a first round selection. Atlanta may agree: After taking in UGA's pro day, Thomas Dimitroff, who was one of 16 Falcons representatives on hand, said Floyd is a "top-notch athlete."

Su'a Cravens, Southern California: It's unclear at this point if Cravens will be a linebacker or a safety in the NFL, but with needs at both of those positions, it's not surprising he visited Atlanta this week. There's been a lot of chatter of Cravens taking on the kind of role Kam Chancellor assumed in Quinn's defense in Seattle. As someone who has impressive closing speed who's good at defending the run, is smart in coverage and attacks with reckless abandon, there's reason to believe he could thrive in Atlanta.

Jordan Jenkins, Georgia: The Falcons love versatile defenders, and Jenkins, who lined up all over Georgia's front seven last year, can be used in multiple ways in the NFL. His intelligence, strength and coverage ability makes him someone who could be worth a third or fourth round pick. Jenkins is a natural leader, too, and served as one of the Bulldogs' captains in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the future of the quarterback position, plus Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips III

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 17 of the 2023 regular season

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Ravens move to the top, Chiefs drop a bit and Bucs, Falcons rise after wins

Advertising